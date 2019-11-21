DESOPADEC TO COLLABORATE WITH DELTA ASSEMBLY ON POLICY IMPLEMENTATION

Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), has said that it would collaborate with the State Assembly House Committee on DESOPADEC in driving the process towards the implementation of the policies and programmes of the commission for the common good of the people.

The Managing Director/CEO of the DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, stated this when he played host to the Delta State House of Assembly Committee on DESOPADEC during a meeting with board members of the commission at the Commission’s headquarters in Warri recently.

Bashorun Askia assured the Committee that the present Board of the Commission is committed to driving the vision of His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa through the legal instruments establishing the DESOPADEC.

He disclosed that the Board under his supervisor is presently implementing a paradigm shift in the actualization of the vision and mission of DESOPADEC, in line with the bottom-to-top approach in budget estimation for the oil bearing ethnic nationalities based on production quantum.

Ogieh who said the present Board on assumption of office has started tackling inherent challenges, including staff verification through biometric clock-in, office accommodation and huge debts owed to contractors, assured that as a truly people based interventionist agency, DESOPADEC is dedicated to ensuring peace, security, abundance, better life and sustainable economic development in the oil producing communities through the provision of basic Infrastructure and human capital development among others.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, House Committee on DESOPADEC, Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, who led other members of the Committee on the familiarisation visit, said the success of the Commission was critical to achieving the Stronger Delta vision of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

on Guwor, who represents Warri South West Constituency and his team were received by the Managing Director of DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, alongside other executive directors and board members representing the various oil bearing ethnic nationalities in the state

Reported by Albert Ograka, Warri