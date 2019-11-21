EMETULU TO BURY FATHER NOV. 23

The member representing Ndokwa West Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Charles Emetulu is set to bury his father, Pa Frank Ifekam Emetulu.

According to a statement signed by Stanley Emetulu on behalf of the family and Kennedy Emetulu on behalf of the children of the deceased, the burial ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Abbi, Ndokwa West local government area of Delta State.

“Our father passed on at the age of 85 and on Saturday, November 23, there will be a funeral discourse in his honour at the Kingdom Hall of Jehova’s Witnesses, Elovie Quarters, Abbi, thereafter, there will be internment and reception ceremony,” they said.

Hon. Emetulu of the Delta State House of Assembly is the second child of the deceased and since the passage of his father, he has been receiving condolence messages and assurances from people of all walks of life particularly, politicians and members of his constituency that they will join him as he bids his father farewell.