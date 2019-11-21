Gov Zulum Delivers 20 Bungalows To UNIMAID, Announces 50 Houses For Junior Staff

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Thursday commissioned 20 units of semi-detached bungalows, designed with courtyards, expressly built by the state government as intervention that will increase access to staff housing at the University of Maiduguri. The Governor also commissioned ‎solar-powered water system and electricity installations to serve the houses.

Zulum, a former lecturer ‎at the University, had ordered the construction of the spacious two-bedroom houses, back in August, 2019. ‎The Governor’s commissioning at UNIMAID meant formal hand over of the houses to the University’s management.

The Governor announced that his budget for the 2020 fiscal year, will incorporate the construction of 50 units of single bedroom houses that will serve junior staff of the University. He also said he intends to oblige a request from his former faculty of engineering, in the area of infrastructure.

“We are doing so much for University of Maiduguri not because I was a lecturer here but because UNIMAID has been the number one source of human resource in Borno State and this is why products of the university are present in virtually every home in the state. We have obligations to support the University because we are the beneficiaries as a state. The University on its part is also helping us in many ways including the critical support we are getting in helping to stabilize our state University that has just taken off. Most people working at the Borno State University are products of UNIMAID. We will continue to do whatever we can to support this University that has done so much for Borno, the northeast and Nigeria” Zulum said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the vice chancellor, University of Maiduguri, Professor ‎Aliyu Shugaba paid glowing tribute to Governor Zulum for his extreme passion for the university. He recalled how the Governor stood by the university in the wake of insurgent attempt near the university and how the governor personally supervised the express delivery of the 20 houses, he promised.