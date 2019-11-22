Breaking: NO CONSTITUTIONAL PROVISION FOR THIRD TERM – Pres. Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has debunked wide spread speculations and insinuations that he will seek a third term at the expiry of his present second term mandate, stating that the absence of a constitutional provision for a third term, as well as age and other deeper personal considerations, were sufficient reasons for him to take a rest after his mandatory, constitutionally allowed second term.

The President made this declaration on Friday, November 22, while addressing the national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

He said: “I’m not going to make the mistake of attempting a third term.

“Beside the age, I swore by the holy book that I would go by the constitution and the constitution said two terms. I know that I’m in my last term… ”

