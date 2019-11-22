RETURN TO PROJECT SITE OR FACE ARREST, PROSECUTION, NDDC TELLS CONTRACTORS

The Interim Management Committee, IMC, of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has advised contractors in possession of its monies but had defaulted in execution of awarded projects to return to site.

The Gbene Dr. Joi Nunieh-led IMC handed down the directive on Thursday during a visit to Eket in Akwa Ibom State.

Represented by the Ag. Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Chief Ibanga Bassey Ettang, and Ag. Executive Director, Projects, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, NDDC threatened to arrest defaulting contractors, saying it must take to every legal means to recover the Commission’s money. While giving clearer point to who could be a victim, Chief Ettang listed that any contractor who had been mobilised to any percentage but failed to mobilise to work, would be arrested and made to return the money.

He commended the contractor who is handling the Emediong Road by All Weather Road, Eket, for returning to site though three days ago though the contract was awarded in 2012. The Ag. EDFA said it was sad that the contractor waited for the threat of the forensic auditing as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to commence work. However, Chief Ettang encouraged similar contractors to go and execute contracts awarded to them for which NDDC mobilised them in order to avoid arrest.