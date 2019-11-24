OSHIOMHOLE SURVIVES, OKOROCHA, AMOSUN, AKEREDOLU NOT SO LUCKY; AS APC HOLDS CAUCUS, NEC MEETINGS

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC held it’s Caucus and National Executive Council meetings on Thursday 21st and Friday 22 November, 2019 and undoubtedly, the main talking from both meetings, was the singular declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari, that he would not seek a third term presidency, since he is barred by the Constitution, which stipulates only two mandatory terms for the elected office for the President, in the country.

But beyond this declaration by President Buhari, which has laid all speculations of his third to rest, but also opened up the caveat of a constitutional amendment if the need arises, some other critical issues were thrashed at both meetings and below is a summary of some key decisions at the end of the meetings.

1. The National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, protested the attendance of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State at the meeting as they were not invited since they like Senator Rochas Okorocha were still under suspension and no invitation was extended to them for the meeting. But after a long debate, they were allowed to stay so as to listen to the allegations against them.

2. The Party Chairman thereafter briefed the meeting about the anti-party activities of the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu; how money meant for the party in Ondo State was high jacked and diverted to work for Action Alliance at the last election.

3. The party regretted the loss of the Presidential election in Ondo State due to the anti-party activities of the Party Leader and the State Chairman of the Party.

4. The party affirmed and ratified the suspension of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Senator Rochas Okorocha and Senator Ibikunle Amosun from the party until when a Committee to be set up submits its report about their anti-party. The party resolved that no one is indispensable.

5. The party is to set up a Presidential Committee to move round the States and reconcile the members of the party and investigate the anti-party activities where applicable.

6. The party resolved that henceforth, all Party primaries shall be by Direct Primary election.

7. The Meeting passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman for his Leadership quality and for ensuring discipline in the party.

8. The NEC Meeting did not discuss the issue of suspensions as decisions in that regard, had alrrady been taken and resolutions passed on them at the caucus meeting, the day before.

However, a major controversy reared its ugly head, when matters concerning Edo state APC and the seemingly irreconcilable feud between the state Governor Godwin Obaseki and his erstwhile godfather and predecessor, APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, overlapped into the meetings.

Although, his arch-rival and governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, was present at the meeting, every effort to stop the Edo state chairman, Anslem Ojezua, from entering the meeting venue was thwarted by other chairmen that complained and threatened to walk out of the meeting.

Recall that a Benin High Court had restrained a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State from removing from office, the APC chairman in the state, Anselm Ojezua, whose allegiance is to the state APC faction loyal to Governor Obaseki.

Justice V.O.A. Oviawe of the Benin High Court 10, while ruling on a suit filed by Mr Ojezua, granted an interim order that “the status quo as at 10/11/19 with regards to the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Edo State chapter, be maintained pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice praying for an order of interlocutory injunction”.

Information regarding the court order was contained in a press statement issued on Friday evening by the Edo State Government House.