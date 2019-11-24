PHEW Foundation International Takes Diabetes Outreach To Rumueme Market, Port-Harcourt

By Victor Bieni

Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, was agog recently as PHEW Foundation International, Port Harcourt Branch, carried out a sensitization campaign to the entire Market traders, Youths and citizenry of Rumueme community in Port Harcourt, on the Symptoms, Causes, Preventive Measures and Treatment for diabetes.

The sensitization campaign, according to the Coordinator, Mrs. Blessing Nzelu, was part of activities by the Port Harcourt Chapter of PHEW Foundation International to mark the World Diabetes Day.

Speaking at the event, the Resource person for the day, Dr. Benson Nana, a Medical Practitioner critically examined the signs and symptoms associated with a diabetic patient, even as he explained that a person is said to be diabetic when he has too much sugar in his or her system, emphasizing that the body had no mechanism to control the sugar that is ingested into the system.

“Diabetes is a silent killer and most people are not even aware of their blood sugar level,” he said and while enjoining people to “constantly go for blood sugar tests to ascertain the level of sugar in your bodies and get treated whenever the case arises,” listed some of the symptoms of diabetes to include: Being thirsty always, constant urination, weight loss and gathering of ants around the patient’s urine, amongst others.

He then urged them to practice healthy eating habits and consume fish and less of red meat.

Earlier, the Director-General of PHEW Foundation International, Engr. Queen Uche Chigbo, ably represented by Mrs. Blessing Nzelu, the PH coordinator, had advised the traders to be attentive and try as much as possible to adhere to the instructions that would be given to them by the Resource person, even as she stated that information is power and early knowledge about their health status and prompt intervention medically will go a long way to ensure healthy living.

She further charged them to embrace a healthy lifestyle change and imbibe a habit of minimal consumption and even total abstinence from stuff like alcohol and smoking of substances of any kind, particularly cigarettes.

Mr. Sega Ayemere and Mrs. Obioha Ogechi also lectured the traders on the dietary aspect of the program which included, but was not limited to the intake of more fruits, vegetables, food with high fibre, nuts, legumes, as well as constant exercises and their benefits as a way of preventing and managing diabetes.

The Organization ended the exercise in Rumueme market with the administration of free blood sugar screening, as well as BP and MBI checks for more than a hundred market traders by the six nurses on ground.

Some of the elated beneficiaries and participants in the sensitization event, commended PHEW International organization for the kind gesture rendered to them towards the promotion of sustainable health care in Rivers State.

PHEW Foundation International, which is a Delta State based Non- Governmental Organization of repute also carried out a similar enlightenment programme in Warri, Delta State, with Staff and students of Nana Model School, Warri, in its quest to fulfill the organization’s objectives on Health as it celebrated the World Diabetes Day.