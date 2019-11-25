ELUMELU HAILS ATIKU ABUBAKAR @ 73

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has congratulated

former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as he marks his 73rd birthday.

The Minority Leader, in a goodwill message on Monday, described Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as a patriotic leader and exceptional democrat who has made immense sacrifices towards the unity, stability, economic growth and the overall development of our dear nation.

“Indeed, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar stands out as one detribalized and philanthropic Nigerian; whose core values are anchored on national unity and democratic tenets equity, justice and fairness to all.

“Atiku Abubakar has, in many exceptional ways, demonstrated his nationalistic credentials in nation building, wealth creation, youth empowerment and peaceful coexistence across all divides.

“This is essentially the reason Atiku Abubakar has remained the rallying point for Nigerians in their bid to reposition our dear nation for greater productivity across the critical sectors of our national life,” the Minority stated.

He therefore prayed that God grants him more years in good health so that the nation will ultimately benefit from his wealth of experience and wisdom.