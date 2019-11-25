IGNORE SOCIAL MEDIA FRIENDS’ REQUESTS IN NAME OF NDDC AG. MD – Nunieh

It has been observed that some unknown persons have impersonated the person of Gbene Dr. Joi Nunieh, Ag. Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to create Facebook and LinkedIn Accounts, and subsequently have solicited the friendship of members of the public.

A statement by Bekee Anyalewechi

For: Director, Corporate Affairs, issued on Monday, November 25, 2019, disclosed that: “It is imperative to inform the public that Dr. Nunieh does not, at this time, operate any Facebook or LinkedIn account as she is just too occupied with the load of responsibility bestowed on her by her portfolio as the Head of the NDDC Interim Management Committee, IMC. So, in real terms, such accounts are cloned buttons activated by scammers to use the name and photo of Dr. Nunieh to defraud members of the public.

“The public is therefore advised to ignore any social media friendship request purportedly from Gbene Dr. Joi Nunieh, or however coined, and report such to Facebook and LinkedIn for appropriate sanctions.

“The general public and corporate bodies are also by this statement, informed that Dr. Nunieh did not appoint anyone as PA or SA on Social Media Matters, and as such, anyone acting, appropriating, exercising influence, reaching out to anyone in such designation for whatever purpose, is a fraudster and should be treated as such.

“The public is encouraged to report such person to security agents, or apprehend and hand same over to law enforcement agents,” the statement concluded.