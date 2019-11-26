OSASA ADVOCATES PROPER FUNDING OF LOCAL VIGILANTES

The Executive Secretary, Delta State Security Trust Fund, Hon. Sam Osasa, has commended the effort of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammad Abubakar Adamu, for recognising the role of the communities and relevant stakeholders in effective policing of the country.

Osasa stated this in an interview with newsmen shortly after a one day South-south Regional Police Security Summit 2019, with the theme ‘Strategic Partnership For Effective Community Policing In the South-south Zone,’ which held in Asaba, Delta State Capital, on Tuesday November 26, 2019.

According to him, “The security summit was a right step in the right direction. It will create awareness on community policing. The community can easily identify the criminals in their domain.”

He called for proper funding and documentation of local vigilantes, maintaining that it will motivate them for effective policing of their environments.

Earlier, the IGP had stated that no community can effectively police its environment without active participation of the citizens, saying the summit was to chart workable strategies to achieve adequate and effective policing of the South-south Region.