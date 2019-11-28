Appeal Court: I RETURN GLORY, PRAISE TO GOD – Gov Ortom

I wholeheartedly appreciate God for the honour He has done to me by giving me the opportunity to serve Benue State for a second term.

Words cannot express my inestimable gratitude to the Almighty God for His mercy and blessings as I continue to steer the affairs of our dear state, Benue.

Our victory at the Tribunal and now the Court of Appeal has reinforced my belief in the Bible book of John 3:27 which says “A man can receive nothing, except it is given to him from Heaven”.

I deeply appreciate the people of Benue State for standing behind me in very challenging moments which we have gone through as a state. I promise not to let them down.

The Nigerian Judiciary has once more proven that it is a true pillar of democracy. The Governorship Election Tribunal and the Appellate Court have

confirmed the choice of Benue voters in the 2019 polls.

I sincerely appreciate the leadership and members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state, as well as other Benue people for the support they have given to me.

I, in a special way, commend our Legal Team for its outstanding performance at the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

The task of building the state is the responsibility of all its people. I therefore restate my call on the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC for the 2019 governorship election, Barrister Emmanuel Jime and other contestants in the last election to join hands with me to develop Benue State.

Let me re-emphasize the willingness of our administration to collaborate with sons and daughters of the state irrespective of political differences, ethnicity, religion and place of origin, for a greater Benue.

May God bless our state and country.

Samuel Ortom

Governor, Benue State