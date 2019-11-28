JOHNGOLD EMERGES CHAIRMAN, AS DELTA NUJ FEDERAL INFO. CHAPEL ELECT NEW OFFICERS

A new set of executive officers to lead the Federal Information Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council has been inaugurated.

Election was conducted that led to the emergence of Comrade Abel Johngold Orheruata of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) under the Federal Information Chapel as Chairman, with Comrade Kelly Gilor of the Federal Ministry of Information, also under the Federal Information Chapel, as his Vice.

Comrade Tamaraukeboloye Fabua emerged as Secretary of the chapel, while Comrade Shedrack Okpanefe was sworn-in as the Treasurer.

Shortly before the inauguration, the Chairman of the NUJ Delta State Council, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, congratulated the new executives as he described the Chapel as a family one.

Ikeogwu called on the Chapel to support the NUJ by participating actively in the State Executive Council activities as well as imbibing the culture of unity and oneness of the Union, even as he called on the Chapel members to support and respect their new leadership.

The Chairman, who was accompanied by the State Secretary, Comrade Churchill Oyowe, the State Assistant Secretary Comrade Celestine Afokobah, the State Auditor Comrade Salvation Ogono and the State Ex-Officio Comrade Sam Erunwunsee, used the opportunity to advised those that are yet to update themselves on qualification to take advantage of the International Institute of Journalism (IIJ) program by enrolling.

While congratulating the Chapel for a successful election and inauguration, Comrade Ikeogwu appealed to the new Exco to discharge their responsibilities in a transparent manner by being professional, fair and just to all.

His words, “As leaders, it is important that you do not in words or action, give cause to your members or the public to doubt your ability to uphold the sanctity of NUJ Constitution. I sincerely appeal to you to avoid nepotism and bias by ensuring the full implementation of the Constitution of NUJ at all times and carry all your members along”.

In his remarks, the Chapel’s new Chairman, Comrade Abel Johngold Orheruata who spoke on behalf of the new Exco pledged to lead the Chapel with the fear of God and be guided by the NUJ Constitution.

Comrade Johngold expressed gratitude for the support by the Chapel members and promised to carry all along.