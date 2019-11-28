Workers’ Welfare: GOV ZULUM INAUGURATES MULTI-STAKEHOLDER COMMITTEE ON NATIONAL MINIMUM WAGE

Borno Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Thursday, November 28, 2019, inaugurated a committee of government and labour officials to work out measures and advise the state government towards the implementation of new national minimum wage for workers in Borno state.

The committee, made up of 22 persons drawn from the Nigeria Labour Congress, the trade union, former heads of service and some government officials, is to work with all stakeholders, consider the financial capacity of the state and the need of workers in order to make recommendations to the government.

While inaugurating the committee, Zulum read out the following terms of reference:

1. To analyse the current consequential salary adjustment at the federal level and determine the extent to which it can be applied in totality or partially in the state.

2. To use the consequential adjustment at the federal level as a guide in order to arrive at a reasonable salary adjustment, based on the specific peculiarities of the state.

3. To determine the appropriate percentage ratio to be added to the current salary system proportionate to the existing salary grade levels;

4. To visit other states and obtain their new salary scale/table for guidance.

5. Any other matter relevant to the above terms of reference.

“This administration is focused on the creation of a conducive working environment and better conditions of service for all civil servants. Our expectations from the civil service cannot be realised except when the civil servants are well motivated to put in their best in the performance of their functions. Therefore, this administration completely endorses the implementation of the minimum wage for its civil servants,” Governor Zulum assured.

While expressing his appreciation to organised labour for maintaining excellent relationship with Government, Governor Zulum however disclosed that his desire to re-shape the public sector and create an institutional framework for basic service delivery to address the high public expectations and strengthen the confidence of the people on the system, cannot be over emphasised.

This according to the Governor, informed his decision to kick-start reform initiatives that will bring about change in leadership of the civil service.

The Governor further reiterated his pledge to reengineer the public sector to achieve robust and vibrant bureaucracy and ensure effective socio-economic development in the state.

“As we all know, the provision of social services is the foundation of the state’s obligation to its people and there are no two ways about that. A vibrant and robust public sector is required to spearhead our development initiatives encapsulated in the 10-pact agenda,” Gov. Zulum said.