ARSENAL SACK UNAI EMERY AFTER 18 MONTHS IN CHARGE, LYUNBERG TAKES TEMPORARY CONTROL OF GUNNERS

Arsenal football club, popularly called the ‘Gunners’ have sacked Unai Emery as its manager after 18 months in charge.

The Spaniard, who succeeded the legendary Arsene Wenger, was appointed Gunners boss in May 2018, after previously leading Paris St-Germain to the French league 1 title, as well as three Europa Leagues with Spanish club Sevilla.

He has been replaced on a temporary basis by his number 2 assistant and former Arsenal midfielder maestro, Freddie Ljungberg, who was part of the famous Arsenal ‘invincibles’ team that took the English Premier League by storm.

The Gunners are without a Premier League victory since 6 October and have not won in seven games. They are eight points off the top four in the EPL standings and lost 2-1 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in their latest Europa League game on Thursday, November 28.

A statement from the club announcing Ljungberg, who took training on Friday, as Emery’s interim replacement further noted that: “We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward,” adding that: “The search for a new head coach is under way and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete.”

Arsenal, who finished fifth in Emery’s first season in charge at Emirates, started this new season with back-to-back victories against Newcastle and Burnley, but that run ended with defeat by Liverpool, draws with north London rivals Tottenham and Watford before notching their last Premier League victory, a 1-0 win over Bournemouth and then battling to a hard earned 2-2 draw – their sixth of the season – at home to Southampton.

Arsenal’s last victory came against Vitoria Guimaraes in the Europa League on 24 Octobe, but the much beloved club with a massive fan base globally, has been embroilled in a number of controversies from the unsavory situation with star player Mesut Ozil through the unprofessional episode with Granit Xhaka to the growing discontent of players and spectators over the poor run of results, all of which had provided sufficient warning signals pointing in the direction of Emery as a marked man and the next EPL coach to join Maurico Pochettino of Spurs and Silva of Watford as the next manager casualty in the English Premier League.