Breaking: ADEYEMI WINS KOGI WEST RERUN POLL, MELAYE VOWS TO CHALLENGE RESULT IN COURT

Senator Smart Adeyemi, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has won the Kogi West senatorial zone election, following the conclusion of the November 30 rerun poll ordered by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Recall that the earlier November 16 election had been declared inconclusive by INEC on the ground that the results canceled from 53 units and 20 registration areas, was more than the difference in the margin of victory between Senators Adeyemi and Dino Melaye.

Although the results of the November had favoured Senator Adeyemi who polled 80,118 votes as against Senator Melaye’s 59,548 votes, after collation from the Seven LGAs of Kogi West, the returning officer had said that he was constrained by law to declare a winner, because the margin of 20,570 votes between the two candidates was lower than the number of cancelled votes in 53 polling units of the 20 registration.

The Returning Officer for the November 30 rerun election, Professor Olajide Lawal, who announced the final result at the collation centre in Kogi State, said Senator Adeyemi of APC polled a total of 88,373 votes to beat Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 62,133 votes. Ambassador Rufus Aiyenigba of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) came third in the poll with 659 votes; John Olabode and Adeyemi Taiwo of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Nigeria Elements Progressive Party (NEPP who) garnered 262 and 119 votes respectively.

Meanwhile Senator Dino Melaye has said he would be approaching the election petition tribunal if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fails to review the outcome of the November 16 Appeal Court ordered rerun.

Melaye, who spoke shortly after casting his vote, in Aiyetoro-Gbedde, his constituency, during the rerun poll on Saturday, November 30, expressed dissatisfaction with the results declared by the INEC, describing the November 16 election as a fraud that will not stand”

Describing the Kogi polls as a ‘disaster’ Dino said: “Every sane person will agree with me that what we have as result from the November 16 election is fraud; a major fraud. Places where INEC themselves canceled the results did not reflect in the supplementary election and to me that is a major fraud”.

Asked if he would go to court if INEC refused to accede to his request Senator Dino replied emphatically: “It is inevitable. That is the last hope of the common man,” he said with conviction.