GOV WIKE APPOINTS 15 SPECIAL ADVISERS.

RIVERS STATE GOVERNOR, NYESOM WIKE APPOINTS 15 SPECIAL ADVISERS.

They are:

1. Mr Sunny Wokekoro

2. Alabo George Kerley

3. Barr. Okiri Aribitonye

4. Barr. Erastus Awortu

5. Hon. Sylvester Mgbor

6. Hon. Victor D. Ekaro

7. Hon. Innocent Paddy Wali

8. Barr. George Ariolu

9. Hon. Deima Iyalla

10. Barr. Emma I. Utchay

11. Engr Nkem Nwaribe

12. Hon. Harvey Azuka Ideozu

13. Mr Andy Nwanjoku

14. Mr. Austin Sor

15. Barr. Otonye Briggs

The Special Advisers will be sworn in by the Rivers State Governor on Wednesday, Dec. 4th 2019. at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House Port Harcourt by 12noon.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media.

2nd December, 2019.