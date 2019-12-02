PROF. EGWUNYENGA ASSUMES DUTY AS NEW DELSU VICE CHANCELLOR, CELEBRATES THANKSGIVING MASS AT ST. PAUL’S CATHOLIC CHAPEL, ABRAKA

David Diai

History was made on Monday, 2/12/2019, as the new Vice Chancellor, Delta State University, Abraka, Prof. Andy Ogochukwu Egwunyenga officially assumed duty, as the driver of the ship in the activities of Delta State’s premier tertiary institution.

And to commemorate his formal assumption of Office as DELSU Vice Chancellor, Prof Andy Egwunyenga, his wife Prof. Mrs. Ebele Egwunyenga and his family, celebrated with a holy mass at St Paul’s Catholic Church Chaplaincy, Campus 2, Delta State University, Abraka, where they were joined by friends, admirers and well wishers to dedicate the new office to God and give glory to the Almighty for the elevation.

Speaking to news men after the thanksgiving mass, Prof. Egwunyenga, whose appointment was greeted across board by great rejoicing and generally regarded as a very popular choice and an acceptable stroke of administrative genius by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, said: “This is a responsibility that I do not take lightly. I’m confident that I will do all that I can to take the university down a great path with utmost dedication and redeem the faith the Delta State Governor, His Excellency, Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has placed in me”.

The new Vice Chancellor, who was also quite passionate in his belief that the future of the university would be anchored in brilliant ideas and new knowledge, equally expressed his gratitude and sincere appreciation to his family, friends, colleagues and well wishers, who not only contributed in one way or the other to make his elevation a reality, but had traveled from far and wide to share in the joy and celebration of this memorable day with him and his kith and kin.

“You all have been wonderful and contributed in no small measure in different ways to have provided me the opportunity that I have today”, Prof Egwunyenga concluded, with joy and humility.

Recall that the tenure of the former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Victor F. Peretomode, expired on the 30th of November, 2019 and history has also been made that after 27 years of the establishment of the University on 30th April, 1992, an Anioma son has finally emerged as the Vice Chancellor to steer the activities and man the affairs of the state owned University.

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, was also fully represented at the Thanksgiving cum Dedication mass and a congratulatory message from the stable of its leadership to Prof. Egwunyenga, reads thus:

I led the Student/Comrade Community, alongside the SUG President of DELSU, in solidarity with our amiable and capacity Vice Chancellor; Prof. Comr. Andy Egwunyenga as he resumes office as the Vice Chancellor of the prestigious Delta State University, Abraka.

Just as you have dedicated your tenure to God Almighty, it’s our Prayer, Jah gives you all the enablement to pilot our collective identity (DELSU) to the zenith!

NANS Support for your administration is total and non negotiable!!

Congratulations once again our comrade Prof.

Pedro Chibuzo Obi,

National Deputy President,

NANS Senate. @ Warri, Nigeria

The general consensus amongst the impressive gathering that had turned out to celebrate with the well beloved Vice Chancellor, was that the new helmsman of DELSU was not only a round peg in a round hole, but indeed, the right man for the right job at the right time and they, on behalf of Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, were most grateful to Almighty God and Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for this rare privilege given to an unassuming and illustrious son of Anioma extraction to contribute his quota towards the growth and development of the state owned university and in line with the Stronger Delta vision of the Delta State Governor.

