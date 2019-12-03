GOV ZULUM SUPPORTS WIDOWS, AGED, VULNERABLES; TAKES CIVIL SERVANTS ROLL CALL AT STATE SECRETARIAT

In what one can simply describe as the best of leadership style, Governor Zulum Tuesday, December 3 morning, undertook a tour of some places within Maiduguri metropolis.

The Governor during his tour identified widows, aged and the most vulnerable members of society and supported them with food items and cash donations.

Governor Zulum also supported small scale traders doing various businesses along the road sides.

Throughout the tour, Governor Zulum randomly knocked on the doors of residents who looked vulnerable to support them.

Similarly, the Governor also went round Borno state Secretariat to monitor civil servants resuming to their various offices.