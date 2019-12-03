NOW IS TIME FOR GOVERNANCE, SAYS GOV WIKE; RECEIVES NYSC DIRECTOR GENERAL

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that with elections effectively over across the country, the focus should be on governance for the good of Nigerians.

Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, reports that, speaking during a Courtesy Visit by the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim at the Government House Port Harcourt on Monday, 2nd December, 2019, Governor Wike said that politics should be de-emphasized at this time.

He said: “We are here to assist. We are not fighting with anybody. We are here to complement the efforts of Government.

“Politics has come and politics has gone. We have won the election here, they have lost. But they have won in other places. Politics has ended and we are now talking about governance.”

Governor Wike decried the situation where Corps Members device different schemes to ensure that they are posted back to their home state.

He said: “We should try and discourage the idea that you must serve in your state. That is the essence of the NYSC Scheme, ” even as he assured that the Rivers State Government will continue to promote the welfare of Corps Members serving in the state.

“The corps members posted here serve our state. So, it is our responsibility to take care of their welfare. They are working for the benefit of Rivers State “, he said.

Governor Wike said that the Rivers State Government is still willing to assist the family of Late Corps Member killed during the rerun elections, affirming that the state government will deliver the auditorium at the Permanent Orientation Camp and other projects during the first year of his second term.

Earlier, NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim thanked the Rivers State Governor for his outstanding contribution to the development of facilities at the permanent Orientation Camp of NYSC.

He commended the Rivers State Governor for the payment of allowances to Rivers Corps Members and the the construction of a 5000 seater auditorium at the Orientation Camp.

He described Governor Wike as an NYSC friendly Governor who has encouraged Corps Members to give their best.”I thank you most sincerely. Others are watching. I encourage them to emulate the Rivers State Governor “, he said.