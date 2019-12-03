Reuben Izeze: FESTOONS FOR A REVOLUTIONARY COMRADE – By Nelson Egware

When William Shakespeare pontificated many years ago that some people are born great, others achieve greatness, while others have greatness thrust upon them, he had the likes of the Majority Whip of the Delta State House of Assembly and member representing Ughelli South Constituency at heart.

The Comrade turned lawmaker’s odyssey in life since his birth shows that he is a naturally born great man. This is not to say there were no vicissitudes at the period of his birth and boyhood which worked to no avail to deny humanity this rare gift.

The story of the man, Reuben Yakubu Oghenerume Izeze, no doubt is one described as from grass to grace by dint of hardwork, focused, perseverance, humility, honesty, integrity and above all God’s Grace.

Izeze is a man of strong will and vibrant speech, of imposing purpose and simple sentiments. His character and politics have continued to please the people. He is genial, witty, unassuming, and endowed with a charm that atones for his errors. Simple and unpretentious in appearance and attire, he has steadily established a reputation for political sanctity and love for our country, Nigeria and its people.

He once worked as a male guard in Warri and did several menial jobs to make ends meet hence he has a knack for hard work and loathes layabouts.

Thus December 3rd is very historic and symbolic in the affairs of Ughelli South Local Government Area and of course in the “Comrade Community” of Delta State which of course he was the progenitor. It is such because a great son was born on that very beautiful blessed day.

The people of Ughelli South yearned for credible and vibrant representation at the and it wasn’t until May 29, 2015 that God in his infinite mercies answered their prayers and blessed them with Hon. Reuben Izeze as Member representing Ughelli South Constituency at the Delta State House of Assembly.

Izeze is a very meticulous man who for the first time in history, visited all the towns and villages in Ughelli South Local government during his electioneering campaign. A staunch frontline member of the PDP and former Senior Special Assistant on Protocol to Former Governor Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan is a Petroleum Engineer and lawyer.

A look at the development of Reuben Izeze’s character through growth, responsibility and circumstances as well as his positive impact on humanity and society, is revealing: his love to serve humanity made him quit a ” lucrative” job with American Oil giants Exxon Mobil to accept an offer to serve as Special Assistant to Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan during his first tenure. By the grace of God, that decision paid off as Izeze utilized his position very well by providing jobs to many youths across Delta State.

Izeze headed many positions during his school days as a student and these have contributed in no small way in preparing him for the leadership position he currently occupies. He was the Speaker of the Students’ Representatives Council at the Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun and later Public Relations Officer Zone B of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS.

He was “punished” severally due to his unyielding stand on issues relating to students welfare. A strong believer in the universality and equality of mankind, Izeze knows no bounds in brotherhood as he treats everyone with equanimity, love and fear of God.

Since his assumption of office as a lawmaker, he has not disappointed as he has led with a very human face. He has redefined lawmaking, churning out people oriented laws and helping to give credence to the act of lawmaking in Delta State.

A brilliant lawyer, Izeze graduated with a prize as best graduating law student in his department and had the rare honour and privilege to be presented an award as best graduating student in his department at the University’s Convocation ceremony by his boss and father Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan who was the Visitor to the University in 2014.

Despite the paucity of funds rocking governments across the country, he has remained undaunted in his quest to provide the people of Ughelli South Local government with quality dividends of democracy.

A man who keeps to his promises, he was first to organize a Constituency briefing with his constituents in fulfilment of his electoral promises to his people.At the briefing he presented what he termed a holistic and long term development strategy for his local government area which he termed the Ughelli South Strategic Development Master Plan.

With his unalloyed loyalty and partnership with the SMART Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Izeze has included several landmark projects into thr 2016 and 2017 budgets.

There is no doubt that the people of Ughelli South Local Government are pleased to have elected him as their Representative, because he has shown resilience and total love for the people despite the meager resources available to the government at all levels.

Comrade has proved beyond reasonable doubt that indeed he is an asset to the people of Ughelli South, Urhobo nation and Delta State. Izeze is very prudent and yet generous to a fault. His leadership style is worthy of emulation as it has indeed become a reference by all and sundry.

A humble man whose humility and steadfastness has taken him to the height he has attained today. He is a man that represents and personifies a generational change from illicit wealth acquisition to prudent management of scarce resources.

He is a man that believes so much in adding value to the people. Little wonder strives so much to render assistance to everyone that comes his way.

Comrade Izeze is a family man and Christian, who fears God.

On behalf of my family, I rejoice with Hon. Comrade Reuben Izeze and family on the occasion of his natal day celebration.

A man I always look up to, a man from a humble background who believes in keeping relationships rather than monetary gains.

A bridge between the young and the old and represents one of the brightest future of Delta politics.As we toast to Reuben Izeze’s continued good health and well-being, we pray that Almighty God will continue to fulfill all He has destined for him.

Congratulations our amiable Comrade!

Egware, is SA, Media to Governor Okowa of Delta State.