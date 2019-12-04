I WAS ‘JEALOUS’ WHEN RONALDO WON FIFTH BALLON D’OR TO LEVEL WITH ME – Messi

Lionel Messi has admitted that he was a bit hurt (jealous) when Cristiano Ronaldo pulled level with a fifth Ballon d’Or.

Messi who claimed his sixth Ballon d’Or on Monday, November 2, to once again move ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo confessed that he did feel hurt when the Portuguese pulled level with him on five Ballon d’Or titles in 2017.

Ronaldo was the clear favorite to get to number 6 Ballon d’Or first, having won it consecutively in the previous two years, and was on a red hot streak after a searing season of superlative performances and goals for club and country.

But a combination of what many described as football politics, in the wake of an acrimonious £100 million transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus, led to the concerted effort that produced Luka Modric as an alternative and raised all sorts of arguments to justify moving him ahead of CR7 and thus breaking the Messi and Ronaldo duopoly in 2018. Ronaldo was second but Messi finished in a distant Fifth position.

The Barcelona captain, who spoke in an interview with France Football, the organiser of the Ballon d’Or award, which was published in Marca, the authoritative Spanish football Daily Newspaper, after winning the sixth Ballon d’Or said: “On one hand, I liked having five and being the only one who did.

“When Cristiano Ronaldo pulled level with me, I’ll admit that it hurt a little as I was no longer alone at the top.

“But, at that moment he deserved the Ballon d’Or and I couldn’t do much more about it. I understand why I didn’t win, as we hadn’t won the Champions League and winning that competition gives you a better chance of winning the Ballon d’Or.

“When Cristiano Ronaldo was winning all the [individual] trophies it was because he’d had really good seasons and had been winning the Champions League, being decisive as his team did so.”

However, when the question of who the best player ever is was also put to Messi, he answered thus: “Honestly, I don’t know.”

Source story: MARCA