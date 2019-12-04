PORT HARCOURT SHUT DOWN AS PDP STAGES MILLION MAN PEACE PROCESSION, PROMISES ENDURING PEACE, SECURITY, TOTAL DEVELOPMENT IN RIVERS STATE (For the Records)

Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, witnessed what has been described as the single largest political procession in its 100 years history on Friday, December 4, 2015, following a one-million-man peace procession organized by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to celebrate the reign of peace in the administration of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

A Press Statement, issued on Friday, December 4, 2015 and signed by Jerry Needam, JP, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, To the Rivers PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah, disclosed that the event, also tagged ‘White Friday’, which commenced in the early hours of Friday, December 4, 2015 witnessed massive participation by members of the Party, civil society groups, non-indigenes and the business community, comprising entrepreneurs, traders, youths and women groups, as well as leaders and members of other registered political parties in the State.

According to the statement, it was a sea of heads as the procession left the PDP Secretariat along Aba Road on a Peace Walk, led by the State Party Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah and other leaders of the party, including members of the State House of Assembly, Caretaker Committee Chairmen of Local Government Councils, as well as present and former members of the National Assembly.

The Peace Walk, which climaxed with speeches and goodwill messages at the Rivers State College of Arts and Science, (Port Harcourt/Elechi Amadi Polytechnic), Rumuola, Port Harcourt, witnessed several speakers, release of pigeons, symbolizing peace as well as stage performance by renowned entertainers.

In his speech, the State Party Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah thanked Rivers people for their support and massive turnout for the event, stressing that the current peace in the State is a result of the commitment of Governor Nyesom Wike, adding that the peace will continue to be of priority to the current administration and the Party in the State.

He commended Governor Wike for not leaving anything to chance in his quest in achieving enduring peace in the State, and in keeping to his campaign promises, assuring that the party will build on the already existing peace, calling on the people to never again allow themselves to be deceived by the several falsehood by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that has nothing to offer for the development of the people of the State.

On his part, the former Minister of Sports, Dr. Tammy Danagogo said PDP has brought in light to Rivers people and that APC represents darkness, describing the recent rally organized by a few members of the APC in the State as a confirmation of their disposition to darkness.

He described the event as second to none, confirming that in the life of political events in the State, the PDP organized Peace procession was the most attended.

Also speaking, the Leader of Non-Indigenes without Border in Rivers State and Commissioner Designate, Comrade Emeka Onowu thanked Rivers State Governor for his appointment and those of other non-indigenous members appointed into the various Local Government Caretaker Committees, explaining that these appointments and recognition has vindicated Chief Nyesom Wike on the allegation that on his electoral victory, the governor would chase non-indigenes out of the State.

He assured of the continued support of members of the Non-Indigenes without Border to the government of Rivers State and also thanked Rivers people for accommodating them.

Member representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency, Hon. Emma Chinda described the APC claim of killing of their members as spurious. He revealed that one of those paraded by the APC as a victim’s father is his constituent and that nothing of such happened to the man’s son, who he said is alive.

Other speakers at the event described the procession as a Walk for Peace, Freedom, Health of All Rivers People, Development and Progress of Rivers State and that the PDP-led government in the State has come to stay.

The speakers included, the Administrator of Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, Amb. Desmond Akawor, Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Marshall Owom, and GDI President General, Bright Amaewhule, Member Representing Ahoada East/Abua Odual in House of Representatives, Hon. Bety Apiafi, as well as Secretary of PDP in the State and Commissioner Designate, Walter Ibibia who also expressed thanks to the party for organizing the event, even as they praised the enthusiastic crowd for the high turnout by Rivers people.

(From the Archives)