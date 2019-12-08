BORNO, EGYPT TO COLLABORATE ON HEALTHCARE, EDUCATION, AGRICULTURE

Borno state is set to work with the Egyptian government for developmental collaboration on improving healthcare, education and irrigation in the state.

This is the outcome of a meeting between Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum and the Egyptian ambassador to Nigeria, Assem Hanafi Elseify who was at the Borno Governor’s lodge in Abuja on Friday, December 6, 2019.

The two leaders who met for about 30 minutes, discussed how Borno can maximize from the collaboration that will aim to improve medical institutions, enhance irrigation agriculture and education.

Meeting with the Egyptian Ambassador, was Governor Zulum’s second developmental engagement in one day of being in Abuja.

The Borno Governor had earlier visited the headquarters of the Bank of Industry also in Abuja, on Thursday, December 5, where he sought the bank’s support in the area of empowering citizens of Borno state so they can be self employed and have means of livelihoods.

The Governor had met the bank’s managing director and chief executive officer, Mr Olukayode Pitan and top executives of the bank during which he made special case for citizens of Borno state to be supported on sustainable livelihoods through interventions available at the bank.

The bank’s CEO, Mr Pitan had assured the Governor of support for Borno people.

Gov. Zulum then departed Maiduguri on Thursday morning and headed straight to the Presidential villa for a high level meeting. On ending his meeting at the Villa, the Governor drove straight to the bank of industry.