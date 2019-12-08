DUMO LULU-BRIGGS CONGRATULATES GOV WIKE ON CONFERMENT AS ‘DIKE OHA IKWERRE’

David Diai

Rivers born Oil Industry Mogul and frontline politician, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has congratulated the State Governor, Chief Ezenwon Nyesom Wike, on his conferment of the title, ‘Eze Oha Ikwerre’ by the Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, during a grand civic reception organized for the Rivers Governor, at the Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, on Saturday, 7th December, 2019.

In a personal statement released on his dedicated social media handles, Chief Lulu-Briggs, who graced the colourful occasion as one of the special guests, was deeply impressed with the show of love, friendship and brotherhood as handshakes and pleasantries were exchanged by royalties, politicians, the clergy men and elder statesmen in Rivers State and beyond, and expressed hope that one day the laughter he saw on the faces of Rivers people will be a true resemblance of the collective satisfaction with the state of affairs in Rivers State.

Revelling in the wonderful feeling that it is a good thing to be received and honoured by your own people, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, with much delight, congratulated, the “Dike Oha Ikwerre”, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Rivers State and prayed that God will bless Rivers state.

“My hope is May that river of joy flow through and pervade the Rivers landscape unhindered by political sentiments or sectionalism,” he declared.

The congratulatory statement by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs for the newly conferred ‘Dike Oha Ikwerre”, and Governor of Rivers State, Chief Ezenwon Nyesom Woke, in published in full below:

I was honoured to be a guest at the Ikwerre Grand Civic Reception of the Executive Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike CON. GSSRS, which took place at the Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was indeed a gracious day that saw countless respectable men and women; royalties, former governors, law makers, business men, the clergy men and elder statesmen in Rivers State and beyond exchange pleasantries and handshakes of friendship and brotherhood. My hope is that one day the laughter I saw on the faces of our people will be a true resemblance of our collective satisfaction with the state of affairs in our dear Rivers State. May that river of joy flow through and pervade the Rivers landscape unhindered by political sentiments or sectionalism.

Truly, it is a good thing to be received and honoured by your own people. And I say with much delight, a big congratulation to the Chief, “Dike Oha Ikwerre”, His Excellency, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, CON. GSSRS. the Executive Governor of Rivers State.

God bless Rivers State.