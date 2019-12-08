GOV ZULUM VISITS KALA-BALGE, SUPPORTS 15,000 WIDOWS, OTHERS

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum on Sunday, December 8, 2019, visited Rann, the headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government Area, where he supervised the distribution of cash relief to over 15,000 Widows as livelihoods support. The women were amongst the aged and vulnerable residents in Rann.

The Governor’s visit was to assess the damages caused by a recent flood which destroyed houses, farmlands and some public buildings housing essential services in Rann.

He was accompanied by the Managing Director of the Northeast Development Commission, Alh. Mohammed Goni.

Governor Zulum also visited the victims of Boko Haram attack in the outskirts of Rann of Friday, December 6, where he sympathized with them and donated cash for the reconstruction of their destroyed houses.

He also assured the people of Kala Balge of his administration’s commitment in uplifting the livelihood of Borno people and disclosed that the Government of Borno State would soon provide them with food items to ameliorate their sufferings.

While in Rann, the Borno Governor visited a General Hospital, as well as a Central Primary School affected by the flood. He was also at a new Local Government Secretariat complex and the Government lodge, amongst others.

On the general hospital which was the Governor’s priority, he directed the ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement to complete the rehabilitation of the General Hospital latest next month, January 2020 and ensure it was put to use.

Governor Zulum returned to Maiduguri on Saturday, December 7, after attending a meeting at the State House, met with Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria and was also scheduled to meet with the Managing Director, Bank of industry, but proceeded to Rann when he recieved information on the flood disaster that befall the town.

It would be recalled that Governor Zulum had, on June 9, 2019, which was 10 days after he was sworn in as Governor of Borno State, visited Rann on a needs assessment tour, during which he gave orders for some projects to commence.