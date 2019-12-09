DUMO LULU-BRIGGS, BROTHERS COMMENCE O. B LULU-BRIGGS MEMORIAL EMPOWERMENT SCHEME

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs and his brothers, on Sunday 8th of December, 2019, kick-started the Oruwari Briggs House empowerment scheme established in honour of their late father in Abonnema, the headquarter of Akukutoru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

12-08-2019, disclosed that the scheme, which was initiated by the Lulu-Briggs sons under the principal supervision of Chief Dumo O. B. Lulu-Briggs, the traditional head of the Lulu-Briggs Family and the family’s Chief mourner, and supported by the Chiefs of the Oruwari Briggs House, was announced at an august family meeting comprising Chiefs, youths, men and women of the family.

O. B. LULU-BRIGGS MEMORIAL EMPOWERMENT SCHEME POWERED BY DLB AND BROTHERS BEGINS

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs and his brothers Sunday 8th of December, Kick-started the Oruwari Briggs House empowerment scheme established in honour of their late father in Abonnema, the headquarter of Akukutoru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The scheme which was initiated by the Lulu-Briggs sons under the principal supervision of Chief Dumo O. B. Lulu-Briggs, the traditional head of the Lulu-Briggs Family and the family’s Chief mourner, and supported by the Chiefs of the Oruwari Briggs House, was announced at an august family meeting comprising of Chiefs, youths, men and women of the family. The meeting was held on Saturday the 10th of August 2019 at the Oruwari Briggs Immemorial Compound Abonnema, in Akukutoru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs is a revered Kalabari Chief and billionaire businessman. He lived most of his life as a philanthropist and departed this world on the 27th of December 2018. Determined to leave no vacuum in their beloved father’s communal humanitarian engagements and to keep his legacies, the O. B. Lulu-Briggs sons led by the Chief mourner on the said date made a promise to the family when he (DLB) rendered a formal report to the family with respect to relevant issues relating to the demise of the legend, burial preparations and arrangements.

Today, in fulfilment of that promise, the worthy sons of Late High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs, led by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, visited the York City of Abonnema and made cash donations to a good number of men, women and youths drawn from each of the seven families that make up the Briggs family for the purpose of establishing businesses that suit their skills and experiences.

The empowerment programme was witnessed by the family chiefs under the leadership of High Chief Navy Captain A. B. Ajumogobia, (Acting Head of Oruwari Briggs House of Abonnema)

The Billionaire son of the departed sage, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs also used the medium to advise beneficiaries on the need to utilize opportunities for their own good and for the interest of those who look up to them. He further encouraged family members to have faith and never despair in the face of the unfortunate happenings and challenges.

Uche E. Woke

Special Media Assistant to DLB

12-08-2019