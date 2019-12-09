International Anti Corruption Day: GOV WIKE URGES EFCC TO WORK WITHIN AMBITS OF THE LAW

The 9th of December every year is a day set aside by the United Nations to mark the International Anti Corruption Day.

The 2019 Anti Corruption day saw Governor Nyesom Wike join the EFCC, Civil Society Organisations and other anti corruption organisations for an anti corruption walk.

Speaking at the start of the walk at the EFCC Headquarters, Governor Wike told the EFCC that the Government and people of Rivers state would support the EFCC in the fight against corruption.

He also cautioned that the EFCC must ensure its actions are done within the ambits of the law as the Rivers State Government would not support any action outside the law.

He said the EFCC was a creation of the law and derives its authority from the law so fighting corruption outside the ambits of the law is in itself corruption.

The walk which started from the EFCC Headquarters on Olumini Street in the Old GRA part of Port Harcourt, went through the Education Overhead pass to the Rumuwoji market area then back to the EFCC Headquarters.