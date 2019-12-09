RIVERS TO LAUNCH SECURITY TRUST FUND BY JANUARY 2020, SAYS GOV WIKE

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the state will launch a State Security Trust Fund as part of its move to strengthen security in the state to attract more investments.

According to a report by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, Governor Wike stated that all major companies operating in the state must contribute to the state security fund because they benefit from the resources and infrastructure of Rivers State.

The Ruvers Governor spoke during a Courtesy Visit by the President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya Iya Aliyu on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Government House Port Harcourt.

He said: “By January, 2020, we will hold a security summit and also launch a security trust fund. All the major companies operating in the state are under obligation to contribute.

“We are committed to improving security in order to attract more investments in the state. We are developing the right infrastructure for economic development.”

Governor Wike said that the Rivers State Government will write Dangote Plc to contribute, as it does in other states, pointing out that the company uses the state’s infrastructure for her businesses.

He said: “Dangote has not contributed anything to this state. I will write him to support the security trust fund.

“I cannot do roads and your trailers will take over our roads. If you go to G.U Ake Road, you will see Dangote Trailers all over the state.

“Zenith Bank, Access Bank and other major companies must contribute to Rivers State Security Trust Fund as they contribute to Lagos State. This is sufficient notice. As they contribute there, they must contribute here. If they don’t support Rivers State, we will not agree.”

He said that Rivers State is the best place that anyone can invest. He said that the State will continue to improve security and infrastructure.

The Rivers State Governor said no society can develop without the contributions of private sector.

“We need the private sector to drive the economy. Look at what is happening in the USA, over two hundred thousand jobs in one month through the private sector “, he said.

He said that in order to encourage the private sector, the Rivers State Government harmonised taxes. He noted that the State Government is working with the private sector to resolve the few challenges associated with taxes in the state.

On the closure of the border, Governor Wike said that Nigerians are suffering over the border closure. He said that he sides with Nigerians who are not happy with the border closure.

Governor Wike said that any organisation that receives the allocation of land from the Rivers State Government must develop same within the space of six months or risk losing its Certificate of Occupancy.

Earlier, the President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya Iya declared that Rivers State is safe for investments. She applauded the improved infrastructure and security that are attracting businesses.

She commended the Rivers State Governor for his harmonisation of taxes in the State. She said that the action has encouraged private businesses.

The President of NACCIMA called on the Rivers State Governor to approve the Certificate of occupancy for the land allocated to the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture for the construction of her Trade Fair Complex.

She declared support for the closure of the border. The President of NACCIMA noted that there are benefits in the closure of the border.