WE ARE STRENGTHENING OUR SECURITY ARCHITECTURES TO ENSURE A HITCH-FREE YULETIDE CELEBRATIONS – Odili

The Executive Chairman of Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area, Chief (Amb) Odili Victor Ifeanyichukwu has expressed readiness of the Local Government Area’s administration in ensuring a peaceful Christmas Celebrations in ONELGA.

A press release by Uzor Arthur Azubuike, Special Assistant To The

Executive Chairman, Media, issued on

Monday, 9th December, 2019, disclosed that Chief Odili made this statement while addressing pressmen in his Country home, Ndoni.

He maintained that the Cardinal point of his administration is to achieve an integrated, prosperous and peaceful ONELGA, driven by it’s citizen and representing a dynamic force in the comity of Local Government Areas in Nigeria.

He noted that the collaboration between the Local Government Area’s Vigilante Group, OSPAC and other security agencies are yielding positive results as criminality in the Area has been brought to a halt.

He said “in line with the State Government’s commitment to improve security in the State, We have donated various essential materials to the OSPAC and other security agencies in the Area.

Our Local Government’s Amnesty Program has led kidnappers and cultists to laying down their arms, and embracing the path of peace. They have also enrolled for trainings to ensure that they contribute their quota in the development of the Area”, the statement added.