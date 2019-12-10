GOV ZULUM VISITS BAMA, DISTRIBUTES FOOD ITEMS TO 12,887 RESIDENTS, INSPECTS 16 PRIMARY SCHOOLS

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum on Monday, December 9, 2019, supervised the distribution of food items to over 12,000 residents of Bama and Bama Local Government Area in the State.

Governor Zulum, who proceeded to Bama immediately after returning from Rann headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government, spent a night in Bama town, the Headquarters, coordinating the distribution of the relief items, which included Rice, Burabusko and cooking oil for each beneficiary.

Thereafter, Governor Zulum inspected 16 Primary and Junior Secondary Schools within Bama town, where he took the roll call of Teachers in all the 16 schools to ascertain the number of Teachers that are reporting to duty.

Zulum who was not happy with the level of attendance by the teachers, vowed to ensure that appropriate disciplinary measures are taken to serve as a deterrent to other defaulters.

Other places visited by the Governor in Bama include, Umar Ibn Ibrahim College Of Education, Science and Technology Bama, Government Day Secondary School Bama, Indimi Village and Borno State Hotels, Bama.

At the Umar Ibrahim College of education, Governor Zulum directed the commencement of academic activities at the college by February 2020. Furthermore, Governor Zulum also assured the people of Soye village that the reconstruction of their community will soon commence, and people will be relocated back to their communities.

Additionally, Governor Zulum directed two Primary Schools to be upgraded to Senior Secondary schools. They are Ex – Boarding Primary school and the new Mega Primary School, while Government Day Secondary School, Bama would equally be reopened.

During his assessment at one of the Primary Schools, Governor Zulum was excited by their commitment and approved a scholarship for two girls who are teaching as volunteers. Both of the girls are Secondary Schools leavers who could not proceed to tertiary institution.

While returning, Governor Zulum stopped over at Konduga, where he addressed thousands of people who were out to welcome him. He also assured the residents of konduga, that their Secondary School would be reopened next academic session and relief items to support livelihood will be provided soon.