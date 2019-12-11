Governorship Seat: LIAISE WITH OTHERS TO PROMOTE YOUR INTEREST, GOV WIKE TELLS ETHNIC NATIONALITIES

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on ethnic nationalities seeking for the Governorship Position to liaise with others, rather than take actions that will engender disunity in the state.

He urged the Kalabari Ethnic Nationality and their leaders to be strategic in their quest for Governorship, stressing that the resort to needless propaganda will not work in their favour.

Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media reports that Governor Wike spoke on Wednesday, 11th December, 2019, during a Solidarity Visit by the Leaders and People of Kalabari Ethnic Nationality at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said: “You must have a strategy to get the Governorship Position. Quietly sit down with other ethnic nationalities and work towards the seat.

“The Governorship seat cannot be gotten through the radio. It cannot be gotten through falsehood. There must be a strategy in place. Nobody gives you the Governorship Seat as a gift.”

He said if the Governorship Seat is gotten as a gift, the people will not appreciate it.

Governor Wike said that the Governorship Position in Rivers State is difficult to access because Abuja and other key leaders are interested in planting people.

“Abuja is interested, other states are also interested in who becomes the Rivers State Governor. They want to plant a Governor of Rivers State. God will not allow it”, he said.

Governor Wike reiterated that no single ethnic nationality in Rivers State can make a Governor. He said it takes the cooperation of all ethnic nationalities for a Governor to emerge.

Governor Wike warned ethnic nationalities against allowing criminals to act as their spokesmen. He said when criminals assume the position of spokespersons, they only generate crises and threaten violence.

Commenting on OML 25, Governor Wike said that the owners of Belema Oil embarked on deliberate falsehood to mislead Kalabari people on the role played by the Rivers State Government to resolve the impasse.

He said that the Chairman of Belema Oil met him and said that the Federal Government has agreed to extend the operating license of OML 25 to him. He said after the license was awarded to Shell, he urged Shell and the host communities to resolve their differences.

Governor Wike urged the Chairman of Belema Oil to work for his people instead of generating tension. He said that the Rivers State Government displayed good faith when it handed him Certificate of Occupancy for 15 hectares of land earlier revoked by the immediate past APC Administration in the State.

He urged Belema Oil to use her resources to develop riverine communities where they operate, instead of investing billions of naira in the north .

On OML 11, Governor Wike said that the Rivers State Government is working for the interest of Rivers people . He said the aim is to ensure that the host communities are joint owners of the oil facility.

Governor Wike said contrary to the negative falsehood by some politicians, his Administration has executed key projects in Kalabari land. He reeled out the projects in the three local government areas of Kalabari Ethnic Nationality.

The Governor announced that his administration will commence the first phase of the Trans-Kalabari Road.

He also announced the release of financial support for the families of those killed by the Nigerian Army during the Presidential election in Abonnema.

In an address, the Chairman of Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba commended the Rivers State Governor for his commitment to state-wide development.

He said that Rivers people rewarded Governor Wike with a second term because of his outstanding performance during his first term.

He said: “We are here to celebrate your gallantry to uphold the common good of Rivers State. Nobody would have been able to stand the way you did, during the elections.”

He urged the Rivers State Governor to compensate those negatively affected by the military invasion of Abonnema during the Presidential election.

Chief Alabraba said that the performance of Governor Wike led to several awards with the climax last Saturday when the Ikwerre ethnic Nationality honoured him as the Dike Oha Ikwerre.

He commended the Rivers State Governor for working for the peace of Kalabari Ethnic Nationality through his intervention during the crisis of OML 25 and the conflict between Eroton and host communities.

Also speaking, Bishop Ombo Isokariari said Kalabari people voted Governor Wike enmasse because of his commitment to good governance and projects delivery.

He lauded the Rivers State Governor for standing with the Kalabari Ethnic Nationality at all times.

Amayanabo of Abonnema, King Disrael Bob-Manuel recalled the visit of Governor Wike to Abonnema a day after the military invaded the area during the Presidential Election. He said that the people appreciate the governor for his show of love and concern.

He thanked the Rivers State Governor for reposing his confidence in God. He said rather than boast, the Rivers State Governor attributes his victory to God.