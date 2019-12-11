NNU Calls On DSP Omo-Agege to Ensure Justice in Distribution of Tertiary lnstitutions

The Ndokwa Neku Union NNU, a pan social and cultural organisation of the Ndokwa Nation, has solicited the support of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege towards ensuring that the Kwale Polytechnic bill passed in the 8th assembly received the assent of President Muhammadu Buhari.

High Chief Johnson Opone and Rev. Jonathan Dike, the President – General and Secretary-General NNU in a letter titled; “Re:Federal Polytechnic, Kwale (Establishment etc) bill 2018 S.B603” and addressed to Senator Omo-Agege, called on him to ensure that the Ndokwa ethnic group receive justice and equity in the distribution of tertiary institutions in Delta State.

“Most distinguished Senator you will recall that a bill was initiated and sought to it logical conclusion on the establishment of federal Polytechnic, Kwale which was sent to Mr. President for his assent in December 2018. We appreciate all your effort in passing of the bill in the 8th assembly. We wish to solicit your support to ensure that the bill receive assent of the President.”