GOV OKOWA DIRECTS PAYMENT OF NEW MINIMUM WAGE TO DELTA WORKERS FROM DECEMBER 2019

Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has directed the implementation of the new minimum wage to Delta state workers from this month, with effect from the December salary.

The State Head of Service, Mr Reginald Bayoko, made this disclosure on Monday, December 16, in Asaba, during the 2019 Public Service Week.

He said “Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has given a marching order that the new minimum wage should be implemented in the December salary,” adding that the state government has constituted a committee to work out modalities for the immediate implementation of the new wage.

Bayoko whose comments were made against the backdrop of the 2019 Public Service Week theme; “The Intersection of Youth Empowerment and Migration: Entrenching The Culture Of Good Governance, ICT and Innovation For Inclusive Service Delivery”, equally revealed that over N500 million had been spent on Public Officers Vehicle Loan Scheme since 2015, even as he pointed out that several cases of offenses amongst officers had been recorded in the service and erring officers had been sanctioned.

The Delta Head of Service further disclosed that 273 ghost workers have been identified in the state and while hinting that the civil servants whose appointment were suspended in 2015 would soon receive letters of recall from the Civil Service Commission, affirmed that the state government was fully committed to the welfare of workers, especially with pension of workers, where the government had not defaulted, having earmarked N21 billion for payment of outstanding retirement benefits to retirees and pensioners in the state.