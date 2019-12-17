AZMAN AIR BEGINS FLIGHT OPERATIONS IN ASABA

A new Airline, Azman Air, has commenced operations at the Asaba International Airport and added more value to the burgeoning reputation of the Airpirt which already boasts flight operations from Aero Contractors, Air Peace , Arik Air and Overland Airways.

The maiden flight of Azman Air into Asaba Airport was accomplished when the Boeing 737, marked SN-AIS touched down the airport’s runway on Sunday 15th December, 2019.

Witnessing the maiden flight from Abuja to Asaba, which landed at exactly 4:25 pm, was the Secretary to the State Gov­ernment (SSG), Barr Chiedu Ebie, Commissioner for Infor­mation, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, and Senior Policy Adviser to Governor Okowa, Prof Sylvester Monye.

Addressing newsmen, the SSG stated that with the presence of Azman and other expected airlines, there will be a healthy competition, which will make the cost of air-travel more affordable.

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in his own comments, stated that with the new flight operations of Azman Air to and from Asaba Airport, the investment by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in upgrading facilities in the airport was well made, adding that the presence of more airlines vying for berth in healthy competition at the Airport would not only boost the local economy but also impact on the cost of air-travels at the Asaba International Airport which is likely to drop with robust flight traffic and activities at the airport.

Prof. Sylvester Monye, Senior Policy Adviser to the Delta state government commended the management of Azman Air, even as he revealed that “Arik Air will re­sume its suspended operations on Wednesday’’ to once again join Aero Contractors, Air Peace, Overland and now Azman Airways, criss crossing the Asaba skyline with regular flights.

“When I was going to Abuja on Friday, I paid N55, 000 but this flight (Azman) is about N23, 000 and so you can see the difference between having one airline and hav­ing many airlines doing the same route. It is a question of demand and supply and we expect the prices to come down massively’’ he said.

For the Managing Director of Azman Air, Dr. Faisal Abdul­munaf, the Airline company sought the cooperation of Deltans as it hoped to conquer the South-South region, even as he appreciated the runway and other facilities at the airport.

His words, ‘’this is indeed one of the best airports that I have seen in this part of the country and the state govern­ment has done very well. I am very impressed with what I have seen at the Asaba International Airport’’ he said.

Explaining the economic consequences of more airlines in the airport, the Project Director of Asaba International Airport, Mr. Austin Ayemidejor, assured of stable flights throughout the week.

‘’Daily, we record about 700 passengers now and with Azman Air coming in, we may record up to 1000 on the average every day. That tells you how much the hospitality business will benefit. There will be a multiplier effect in Asaba and its environs’’ he said.

Azman Air Services Limited is a Kano, Nigeria, based domestic airline company. Established in 2010 by businessman Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, the airline operates scheduled domestic passenger services with its main base in Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

Azman Air began operations in 2014 with its first commercial flight to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on 15 May 2014 from Kano. The airline began operations in Nigeria with 2 Boeing 737-500 aircraft for its domestic services.

In October 2017, Azman Air leased a used Airbus A330 from an Egyptian charter airline (Air Leisure) which would be used to fly to international route across the Middle East and Asia.

Azman Air currently operates services to Nigerian cities including Kano, Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna, Yola, Maiduguri, Birnin Kebbi and

Port Harcourt.

Recall that a history of sorts was made on Thursday March 24, and Friday March 25, 2011, when a 48-sitter commercial aircraft owned by Overland Airlines made the long awaited landing on the airstrip, taxing the famous runway of Asaba International Airport in a first flight which can be described as a test run from Abuja, to create awareness on the epoch making event.

Originally, the first flight at the airport had been scheduled for November 16, 2010. However several logistics, technical and administrative problems arose which delayed the landing of the first aircraft until Thursday, March 24, 2011 when the Overland Airways, ATR42 (5N-BND), landed at Asaba Airport at about 1.15pm on Thursday, March 24, 2011.

The second aircraft, a Six seater, France Air passenger Lear Jet, D/CPDR, landed at the Asaba International Airport on Friday, March 25, 2011 from Abuja at about 9am.