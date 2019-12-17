DTSG TO RENOVATE PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO MODERN STANDARD

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has reiterated the state government’s renewed vigour towards renovating public schools in the state to meet modern standard.

Chief Ukah gave the assurance at Ibusa in Oshimili North Local Government Area when he led staff of his ministry on an inspection visit to Akwe Primary School, Ugwu-Atakpo Primary School, Omu Boys Secondary School, Ibusa Mixed Secondary School and Anuche Primary School, among others.

The Commissioner whose first point of call was Akwe Primary School warned members of the public, particularly persons in the area, to shun the unhealthy attitude of encroaching on the land which had been donated to Akwe Primary School, Ibusa.

Chief Ukah stressed the need for the ministry to carry out a comprehensive need assessment/scoping with a view to ascertaining area that require immediate attention, adding that the renovation would be carried out within the available financial resources .

While saying that every renovation work must include toilet facilities, Chief Ukah stated that it was necessary to merge Ugwu-Atakpo and Omu Boys Primary School due to low population of the pupils in the schools but retaining their names.

He stated that Omu Boys Secondary School should move to occupy Ugwu-Atakpo primary School premises with the arrangement on temporary basis.

Chief Ukah said that the ministry would meet with critical stakeholders in the community to reach a consensus on the issue just as he lauded an illustrious son of the community, Mr Francis Aruche for building a set of classroom and administrative blocks which he handed over to the school.

Other public schools inspected by the commissioner were Anioboshi Demonstration Primary School, Omu Girls Primary School, St Thomas College, Isunombogwu Primary School and Anushe Primary School as well as Ibusa Girls Mixed Secondary School.