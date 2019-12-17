Hold South-South Governors Responsible for Rising Insecurity in the Zone’ – CPPPSCSS

Coalition of Progressives Political Parties State Chairmen in South-South zone has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to hold State Governors of the geo-political zone accountable over the recent increase in insecurity in the region.

Chief Christian Moses Abeh and Hon. Williams Berezi, Chairman and Secretary-General of CPPPSCSS in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Asaba, the Delta State capital, explained that the Governors in the region are setting a very dangerous precedence with their political appointments of people of questionable characters into public offices.

“We know most of persons appointed very well, they do not have the intellectual capacity to handle such sensitive positions. It is a well known fact that majority of the ex-militants only submitted 10% of the arms and ammunitions with other dangerous weapons in their amoury during the disarmament programme, therefore they still have more than enough weapons to wreck havock at the slightest provocation.

According to the group, some of these Governors still uses the appointees for dirty dealings hence the reasons for appointing them into public offices saying with bad precedence they are setting other law-abiding youths who refused not to pick arms against the government despite not gainfully employed in any government or multinational establishments will begin to see criminalities as a good means of getting patronage from government.

“What is the moral justification of giving ex-militant and some illiterates who cannot read and write sensitive positions that requires the security of lives and properties when we have retired security and intelligence chiefs and experts with vast knowledge and expertise of intelligence gathering and security of lives and properties? Even if these boys were used in rigging elections, is that enough reason to give someone who has no basic educational background and training on how to secure the lives and properties of the people such sensitive positions?”

CPPPSCSS called on the Governors to rather build cottage industries and mechanised farms where these youths will be gainfully employed or train in ICT so that they can be engaged with something meaningful.

“How will the Nigerians reacts if Mr President is appointing suspected boko haram members and bandits as his security Aides? We are not going to keep quiet and be accepting everything the South-South Governors are doing again, we are going to be asking questions and equally informing the public of happenings in any area that will affect the well-being of our people negatively. Enough of appointing illiterates and criminals when we have people who are well-read. Mr President should hold the Governors accountable for the insecurity in their states.”