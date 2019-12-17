Kidney Failure: BORNO GOVERNOR DIRECTS FREE DIALYSIS, RESEARCH ON CAUSES; GIVES GO AHEAD ON HOME-BASED TRANSPLANT

As a state owned specialist hospital begins kidney dialysis, Governor Babagana Umara ‎Zulum of Borno State, has directed his commissioner of health to put in place, measures that will make the dialysis procedure free for patients. The aim is to reduce pains faced by low income citizens and their families who pay N30,000 per session.

Zulum, who spoke on Tuesday, December 17, during his visit to a kidney dialysis centre at the State Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri, also directed the state’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to bring together relevant stakeholders in health, education and water sectors to speedily invite competent researchers or identify, study and expand any existing research into the main cause (s) of kidney diseases that seem to be on the rise in Borno State.

He said government will fully fund the research in the hope that findings and recommendations will guide in addressing the causes of rising kidney diseases rather than limiting focus on dialysis and other forms of treatment.

The Governor witnessed the dialysis sessions being conducted by medical experts. He empathized with patients and offered financial support to all of them undergoing the procedures.

Commissioner of Health, Dr Salisu Kwaya-Bura, in company of Chief Medical Director ‎of the Hospitals Management Board and other medical experts conducted Governor Zulum around and informed him that the centre has procured consumables to enable the continuation of the dialysis for at least six months for more than 3,000 patients.

The Commissioner and other officials were ‎given go ahead by the Governor to send indigenous medical doctors on specialized kidney management trainings and to identify reputatable health institutions whether in Nigeria or abroad, to establish technical and specialized partnership that will enable kidney transplant in hospitals owned by the state.

Zulum said the partnership will not only save lives but reduce dependence on foreign medical tourism and attract medical tourists to Borno State.