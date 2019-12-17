GOV ZULUM DISTRIBUTES FOOD AID TO 17,000 RESIDENTS IN KONDUGA, INSPECTS 250 KAWURI HOUSES; TARGETS BIU, GWOZA, DAMBOA IN NEXT PHASE

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has listed Damboa, Biu and Gwoza in his next phase of supervising food distribution to displaced and vulnerable persons across the state.

This is coming after the Governor stormed Konduga town on Friday where he supervised the distribution of food and non-food items including clothing materials and cash to about 17,000 displaced and vulnerable persona from Konduga town and Kawuri village.

About 12,000 women and 5,000 men were reached during, according to combined statistics taking during the exercise.

The food items included rice, maize grains and cooking oil where distributed to heads of households while wrappers and cash given to women in particular.

The distribution exercise which began at around 6:54 AM took about 8 hours as it ended at 2:45PM.

Thereafter, Governor Zulum embarked on inspection of schools and destroyed communities around Konduga.

The Governor’s first activity after the distribution exercise was an inspection visit to Mandarari Primary school where he called staff roll call and also assured the people of his administration’s commitment to addressing the challenges facing the education sector, among others.

Zulum also assessed progress of 250 re-settlement houses in Kawuri village, also part of Konduga local government area.

The houses are being built by the state government as part of converted interventions to create permanent residents for victims of insurgency.

Governor Zulum further directed the rehabilitation of additional 500 houses destroyed as a result of a decade – long Boko Haram insurgency.

Governor Zulum after the inspection of the village, assured the people of Kawuri who are now taking refuge in Konduga, Maiduguri and Bama of his administration’s resolve to resettle the community before March 2020.

On his return to Maiduguri, the Governor told some stakeholders at his official residence that he intends to replicate the distribution in Damboa, Biu and Gwoza in days to come.

Governor Zulum has undertaken series of distribution of food and non food aid in local government areas located in Central and Northern Borno which have been worse hit by the boko haram attacks leaving more number of persons with acute humanitarian needs.