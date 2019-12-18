CARLETON UNIVERSITY DON, PROFESSOR OTIONO, CONDUCTS MASTER CLASS ON WRITING IN CHUKWUEMEKA ODUMEGWU OJUKWU UNIVERSITY – By Harrison Madubueze

“…Internationalization is the best option for universities…” – Prof. N. Otiono.

IGBARIAM: A master class on Creative and Academic Writing which was organised to wrap-up the public presentation of the book “dispossessed” written by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Anambra State, Mr. James Eze, has ended amidst excitement from both students, lecturers and the University Management.

The event took place at the Language Lab of the Department of English and Literary Studies, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Univeristy, Igbariam Campus on 16th December, 2019.

It started with a warm reception by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Nwakaoby, who expressed joy over the choice of the organizers to come to the University for the class.

In his brief remarks, he said, “I am happy that, this is taking place in our University. It reminds me of those days at the University of Nigeria Nsukka. We had the privilege of being lectured by foreign lecturers. We made optimal use of the privilege then. It is our expectation that, more of this, will continue to come. I gave express approval for this Master Class because, I know the value. I immensely thank and welcome you to our University and pray that the Almighty God will reward you mightily. We also, would be obliged to having more from the Carleton University, Carleton, Ottawa, Canada, in no distant time”

In response, Prof. Otiono, thanked the Vice Chancellor, for the reception saying that, things like this happen in many other African countries such as South Africa, Ghana, etc. He noted that, Nigeria became different because of the happenstances of the time.

“Internationalization is the best option for universities at this time. There are many programmes Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Univeristy can explore with Canadian universities including ours, Carleton, to give the students the needed International exposure and experience. It’s a good idea to develop MOU with partner institutions to enjoy the benefits from such opportunities. For example, Carleton currently has MOU with three Nigerian universities; University of Ibadan, University of Nigeria Nsukka, and University of Benin,” Prof. Otiono said.

The Four Hour Class, was well attended by the postgraduate students of the Department of English and Literary Studies of the University.

Lecturers who attended were the Head of the Department of English, Dr. Mrs. N. Okeke, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, Dr. Christian Chukwueloka, Dr. Mrs. Anthonia Ezeugo and many others.