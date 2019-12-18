LAGOS TO ONITSHA WITH EASE – By Tony Onyima

Concerned by the increasing complaints about the pains of Nigerians plying the Lagos-Onitsha route, I decided to seize an opportunity on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 to find out the real situation.

For complete experience, I traveled with one of the transporters at Jibowu. After an excruciating traffic along Redeemed Church corridor, we finally commenced the journey to Onitsha at 10:30am. By the time we arrived the Niger Bridge, I had counted 60 checkpoints.

I was painstakingly taking notes and few shots. These checkpoints were manned by either soldiers, police, customs, SARS, FRSC or a combination. Below are the locations of the checkpoints to guide your next trip to Onitsha.

LAGOS TO ORE:

1. Ilisan – Police checkpoint just in front of Babcock University

2. Ilisan 2 – Another police check less than 300 meters after Babcock

3. Ijebu Ode toll gate – Customs

4. Ijebu Ife – Police

5. Ijebu Itele – Customs, FRSC and Army

6. Ijebu Itele 2 – Police and FRSC

7. Ijebu Itele 3 – Police

8. Ajebandele – Police

9. Ajebandele 2 – Police

10. Ajebandele 3 – Police and FRSC

11. Ajebandele 4 – Army, Police

12. Ajebandele 5; less than 100 meters – Police

13. Ajebandele 6; less than 40 meters – Police

14. Ajebandele 7 – Police

15. Ajebandele 8 – Police

16. Ajebandele 9 – Police

17. Akinfosile – Police

18. Omotosho – Army

19. Omotosho 2 – Police

20. Obatedo – Police

21. Orilewo – Police

22. Orilewo 2 – Customs

23. Orilewo 3 – Police

24. Orilewo 4 – Police

ORE TO BENIN:

1. Ore 1 – Police

2. Ore 2 – Customs and Police

3. Ofosu – Army

4. Ofosu 2 – Police

5. Ofosu 3 – FRSC and Police

6. Ugbogui Town – Police

7. Okada – Customs and Police

8. Okada 2 – Police

9. Okada 3 – SARS

10. Okada 4 – Police

11. Okada 5 – Police

12. Okada 6 – SARS

13. Okada 7 – Army

14. Okada 8 – SARS

15. Okada 9 – SARS

16. Okada 10 – Police

17. Okada 11 – Police

18. Okada 12 – Police

19. Iwinosa – SARS

20. Benin toll gate – Customs, FRSC, SARS

21. Benin By-Pass – Police

22. Benin By-Pass 2 – SARS

23. Benin By-Pass 3 – Army

24. Ugoneki – Police

25. Ugoneki 2 – Police

26. Abudu – Customs

27. Abudu 2 – Army

28. Omumu-Agbor – Army, FRSC, Police and Customs

29. Agbor – Police

30. Ekwuoma – Police

31. Issele Uku – SARS

32. Issele Uku 2 – Police

33. Akwa Ukwu – Customs and Army

34. Ogwashi – Customs

35. Okpanam – Customs and Police

36. Onitsha Bridge head – Mopol

You can imagine what will happen in the next weeks when my brothers and sisters begin their Christmas migration.