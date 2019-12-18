LAGOS TO ONITSHA WITH EASE – By Tony Onyima

Concerned by the increasing complaints about the pains of Nigerians plying the Lagos-Onitsha route, I decided to seize an opportunity on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 to find out the real situation.
For complete experience, I traveled with one of the transporters at Jibowu. After an excruciating traffic along Redeemed Church corridor, we finally commenced the journey to Onitsha at 10:30am. By the time we arrived the Niger Bridge, I had counted 60 checkpoints.
I was painstakingly taking notes and few shots. These checkpoints were manned by either soldiers, police, customs, SARS, FRSC or a combination. Below are the locations of the checkpoints to guide your next trip to Onitsha.
LAGOS TO ORE:
1. Ilisan – Police checkpoint just in front of Babcock University
2. Ilisan 2 – Another police check less than 300 meters after Babcock
3. Ijebu Ode toll gate – Customs
4. Ijebu Ife – Police
5. Ijebu Itele – Customs, FRSC and Army
6. Ijebu Itele 2 – Police and FRSC
7. Ijebu Itele 3 – Police
8. Ajebandele – Police
9. Ajebandele 2 – Police
10. Ajebandele 3 – Police and FRSC
11. Ajebandele 4 – Army, Police
12. Ajebandele 5; less than 100 meters – Police
13. Ajebandele 6; less than 40 meters – Police
14. Ajebandele 7 – Police
15. Ajebandele 8 – Police
16. Ajebandele 9 – Police
17. Akinfosile – Police
18. Omotosho – Army
19. Omotosho 2 – Police
20. Obatedo – Police
21. Orilewo – Police
22. Orilewo 2 – Customs
23. Orilewo 3 – Police
24. Orilewo 4 – Police
ORE TO BENIN:
1. Ore 1 – Police
2. Ore 2 – Customs and Police
3. Ofosu – Army
4. Ofosu 2 – Police
5. Ofosu 3 – FRSC and Police
6. Ugbogui Town – Police
7. Okada – Customs and Police
8. Okada 2 – Police
9. Okada 3 – SARS
10. Okada 4 – Police
11. Okada 5 – Police
12. Okada 6 – SARS
13. Okada 7 – Army
14. Okada 8 – SARS
15. Okada 9 – SARS
16. Okada 10 – Police
17. Okada 11 – Police
18. Okada 12 – Police
19. Iwinosa – SARS
20. Benin toll gate – Customs, FRSC, SARS
21. Benin By-Pass – Police
22. Benin By-Pass 2 – SARS
23. Benin By-Pass 3 – Army
24. Ugoneki – Police
25. Ugoneki 2 – Police
26. Abudu – Customs
27. Abudu 2 – Army
28. Omumu-Agbor – Army, FRSC, Police and Customs
29. Agbor – Police
30. Ekwuoma – Police
31. Issele Uku – SARS
32. Issele Uku 2 – Police
33. Akwa Ukwu – Customs and Army
34. Ogwashi – Customs
35. Okpanam – Customs and Police
36. Onitsha Bridge head – Mopol
You can imagine what will happen in the next weeks when my brothers and sisters begin their Christmas migration.