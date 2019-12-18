Entertainment, News

MERCY JOHNSON-OKOJIE, NOLLYWOOD DIVA, EXPECTING ANOTHER BABY

Screen queen of the Nigerian movie industry, Mercy Johnson – Okojie, is expecting a baby.

She revealed this heart-warming information on her dedicated Facebook social media handle, posting some beautiful photos with her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie.

Her post reads thus:

We’re having a baby ❤️❤️

I’ve always wanted 4 kids…. always. However, after 3 kids, I thought I had retired from the baby making business.

So a while back, we found out we had a baby on the way.

I can’t explain the joy and peace expecting our new baby has brought, or the cravings for food that have followed. I get so emotional easily, in fact right now I’ve started crying from joy again.

I’m sharing this with you my family for life, hanging on since day 1, growing with my family and I and always showing all the love. I love you all right back. Baby Okojie 2020 getting ready❤️ God bless you all!!

