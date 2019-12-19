Obuah’s Birthday: FAMILY, FRIENDS CELEBRATE RIVERS PDP CHAIRMAN AT FAMILY WORSHIP CENTRE

***THANKS GOD FOR SURVIVING ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT 10 YEARS AGO

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix with his family and friends gathered at the Church of God (Seventh Day), Family Worship Centre, No. 3 Victor Ihunwo Street, Eagle Island, Port Harcourt early Monday, December 16, 2019 where they poured out a heart of thanksgiving to God to mark his birthday.

Jerry Needam, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the State PDP Chairman, in a statement issued on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, disclosed that even as no formal celebration was planned to commemorate the event for this year, the Mbanabaragu 1 of Orashi Region, was the center of attraction as his wife, children and close friends took him unawares to host a low key celebration.

By 1 am, Obuah’s children marched into his bedroom singing ‘happy birthday’ to the loving father, prayed with him and joyfully wished him a blissful happy birthday.

What looked like a melodrama followed at 4 am when he was awakened by a beautiful rendition of worship songs, which instantly drove sleep off his eyes. Shortly, the songs were accompanied by trumpeting, reminiscing of angels ascending and descending from heaven! Now fully awake, he alighted from his bed and moved to the parlour and joined the party, comprising his wife, children and friends. As the crowd gradually grew, the party moved to the Family Worship Centre just across the road.

In his testimony, an elated Bro. Obuah said he lacked words to express how much appreciation he owed to God, recalling that it was exactly 10 years ago that he survived an assassination attempt on his life in Port Harcourt.

“For me, each morning I wake up, I see it as a birthday because if not for God I should have been dead 10 years ago”, he declared.

Bro. Obuah, who is also the Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) as well as the Paramount Ruler of Go-Round Community (World-Wide), vowed that as long as he lives, he will continue to put smiles on the faces of people.

“There is nothing that I own that is not given to me by God. I will remain eternally grateful to Him. I will never relent in His praise and worship. I will continue to win souls for Christ”, he said.

The Rivers State PDP Chairman also pledged continued service to God and humanity all through his life, adding, “I cannot quantify God’s blessings with material things. I don’t have the resources to even pay for the air I breadth, not to talk of His protection and peace on daily basis”.

Messages of goodwill were given by a handful of friends present at the Church Service, praising God for the life of Bro. Obuah whose philanthropic gestures to the less privilege cut across the State.

The member representing ONELGA Constituency 1 in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Nathaniel Owaji, his colleague, Hon. Major Jack who represents Akuku Toru 1 and Hon. Shadrack Chukwu amongst others, also extolled Bro. Obuah’s sterling virtues, describing him as philanthropist par excellence and wished him many happy years of celebration.

In his vote of thanks, the Executive Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Hon (Ambassador) Ifeanyi Victor Odili, described Bro. Obuah as a man with a large heart.

“In all my life, I have seen good men. But Bro. Obuah is just remarkable. He has a rare sense of benevolence. He gives hope to the hopeless and provides succor to the less privileged even when it is not convenient for him. May he live his full years in life to remain a blessing to humanity”, the ONELGA boss prayed.