NDDC INTERIM MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE DISCOVERS $34M ABANDONED POWER STATION IN RIVERS

Power Station Components worth 34 million US Dollars belonging to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) abandoned at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Rivers State since 2017 was Thursday discovered by the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

The IMC led by the Executive Director of Projects (Ag) Dr Cairo Ojougboh, and Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Chief Bassey Etang who upon receiving a report on the NDDC CARGO quickly visited the Nigerian Ports Authority, Rivers for sightseeing of the abandoned equipments at NDDC Sub-station, Ekparakwa and Ikot Ekpene in Akwa Ibom state.

Addressing newsmen during the inspection, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh lamented that “It is very unfortunate that since these equipments were imported in 2017, no commission official, no MD of the NDDC have ever come to look at it. A project we know is about 35 million US Dollars. But the IMC will resurrect it and complete it”.

Also, head of Marketing Department Ports and Terminal Operations, Adaku Ugochukwu said the items were components of Power Station brought into the ports since 2017, adding that no NDDC officials came to even see the equipments.

Earlier, the Executive Director of Finance and Administration (EDFA) Chief Bassey Etang wondered why NDDC items that arrived the Port since 2017 are still lying idle in the port since 2017.