NED NWOKO SETS UP $.75 MILLION RESEARCH FUND TO TACKLE MALARIA IN AFRICA, AS GOV OKOWA FELICITATES ANIOMA STAR PRINCE @ 59

Delta Born Billionaire and Philanthropist Hon.Prince Ned Nwoko has established a $.75 million research endowment fund, equivalent of 270 million Naira as part of his commitment to the eradication of Malaria in Africa, especially Nigeria

The Anioma Star Prince made the disclosure today in a World Press Conference held at Abuja to flag off the Prince (Dr.) Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels Nwoko Antarctica Expedition and Malaria Eradication Project .

Nwoko said he “would visit the Antarctica in January Next year, to meet with research scientists on how best to curb malaria in Africa with particular reference to Nigeria”

Disclosing his plans, the internationally renowned lawyer stated that endowment funds would be issued out to tackle the menace of Malaria and it’s underlying cause, Mosquitoes, noting that the grants would be given to 5 selected African Universities, each receiving a total of One hundred and fifty thousand dollars ($150,000) to find answers to the question bothering Africans; “can there be a vaccine to end malaria?”

Speaking on his inspiration, the husband to beauty Queen and Nollywood superstar, Regina Daniels Nwoko, stated that Malaria scourge had been a cause of worry to him as a philanthropist.

He said Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation had initiated talks with the United Nations, UNESCO and the Federal Government of Nigeria on strategies to ensure a cleaner environment as a panacea against spread of mosquitoes.

He disclosed that his goal is to make Nigeria malaria free by the end of 2024.

OKOWA HAILS NED NWOKO AT 59

Meanwhile, Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Prince Ned Nwoko as he clocks 59 years on Saturday, Dec. 21.

He described the former member of the House of Representatives as a “committed patriot” whose love for his state and country was commendable and worthy of emulation.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor thanked Nwoko, who represented Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency from 1999 to 2003 for his contributions to the growth and development of Delta and his Idumuje-Ugboko community in Aniocha North Local Government Area.

The governor urged Nwoko to sustain his contributions to humanity, adding that his efforts would be rewarded if not by man, but by God.

He commended the international lawyer, businessman and politician for his tremendous impact on the lives of people irrespective of tribe, religion, social status or political affiliation through his entrepreneurial drive and for his outstanding contributions to job creation through his many investments, including the Stars University, Idumuje-Ugboko.

The governor also lauded the former lawmaker for his dexterity, sagacity and courage in pursuing his dream of representing the people of Delta North Senatorial to support the development of the area.

“Prince Ned Nwoko has continued to blaze the trail by providing and offering leadership at various strata of the society and I urge you to continue to serve your people well without relenting.

“You have created several jobs and provided many opportunities for our people to utilize their potential and earn a decent means of livelihood through your investments and philanthropy.

“Over the years, you have maintained a large, devoted and loyal followership and bestrode Delta’s political scene like a colossus due to your famed generosity and large-heartedness.

“You have exhibited the traits of a man who is committed to doing everything possible to make life better for your people and not like those thinking of what they can get from the people.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you on the ocassion of your 59th birth anniversary.

“In the past 59 years, your family and indeed, your political and business associates and admirers have had cause to be grateful to Almighty God for having granted you a life of great accomplishments and abiding fulfillment,” he stated.