OKOWA SAYS INDUSTRIAL COURT IN DELTA WILL BOOST JUSTICE DELIVERY IN LABOUR MATTERS

Delta Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Friday said locating the National Industrial Court in the state would speed up the delivery of justice in labour-related issues.

Besides, he said that apart from the risk of travelling to attend court sessions in other states, putting the court in Asaba would contribute to the development of the state.

The governor stated this when the President of National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), Justice Benedict Kanyip, visited him in Asaba.

He announced that the Court of Appeal would commence full session in the state in the early part of 2020.

“We believe that something good will always come to our state, because we are positive-thinking people; we have great roles to play in our nation, Nigeria.

“We are glad that you have come to see what is going on here in our state and have seen the need to site an Industrial Court here; we are confident that this visit will turn things around in our state.

“We will continue to do the best that we can to see that our people get justice, because the Court of Appeal will take off in the early part of next year.

“The travel time for court sitting in other states cause a lot of pains to our people and as a state, we believe we have enough cases for us to have the courts.

“We want to reassure you that we will do everything humanly possible for things to be done right, because it is about the delivery of justice.

“We are a friendly people in a peaceful state and we will continue to do our best to ensure a conducive environment for you to carry on with your duties,” Okowa said.

Earlier, Justice Kanyip had said that he was in the state to see facilities on ground and partner the government to deliver “on our core mandate of delivering justice and see how we can establish functional division here.

“We have over 100 cases attributable to Delta and there is the need for a sitting judge to be sent to the state.”