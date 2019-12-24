ELUMELU URGES LOVE, FELICITATES NIGERIANS AT CHRISTMAS

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Christmas, the celebration of the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ, to rekindle their love and respect for one another as well as pray for harmonious coexistence in the country.

According to a Statement made available to Journalists, the Minority Leader, also admonished Nigerians to use the Christmas and yuletide season to forgive one another, eschew all divisive tendencies and rededicate themselves to acts that bring peace, unite and bind us together as one people.

Elumelu noted that Christmas underlines the infinite love and generosity of the Almighty God, which he distinctively demonstrated in the gift of his precious son, Jesus Christ, as a sacrifice to bring salvation to humanity, despite our shortcomings.

“Indeed, Our unity and advancement as a people are strengthened when we appreciate God’s love, forgiveness and kindness, which he demonstrated through the birth of Jesus Christ into the world.

“In descending from his heavenly glory to this earthly realm, Christ demonstrated humility, love and selflessness. Christmas offers us a strong message to imbibe these virtues in our individual and collective endeavors. Such is the sure pathway to surmounting our challenges and moving forward as a nation.

Elumelu therefore urged Nigerians to use the period to share with one another and reach out to those who are hurting in one way or the other, so that the joy of the period is spread across board.

He also entreated those behind the mindless violence, killings, kidnapping and marauding in the land to have a rethink, as their actions cannot be justified under any guise.

Elumelu however assured Nigerians of the commitment of the Minority Caucus of House of Representatives in protecting their interest at all times.

On behalf of the Minority Caucus, Elumelu prayed for the safety of all and wished Nigerians joyful Christmas and yuletide celebrations.