High Chief O. B Lulu-Briggs Burial: COURT ORDERS BODY TO BE RELEASED TO DUMO LULU-BRIGGS, SIBLINGS OF LATE PATRIACH, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

A Ghana High Court has reportedly given the go ahead for the mortal remains of High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, who passed on one year ago, in December 2018, to be released with immediate effect, by his widow, Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye Lulu-Briggs, to the children and immediate family of the prominent Kalabari Chief and traditional leader of the Oruwari-Briggs war canoe house, in order to immediately commence the final burial rites of the Rivers state elder statesman and business mogul.

The court in a judgement delivered on Monday, 23rd December, 2019, had asked Mrs. Lulu-Briggs to release the remains of her late husband to the defendants in the case.

Seinye Lulu-Briggs had filed a lawsuit against defendants, Senibo Lulu-Briggs, Dumo Lulu-Briggs and Sofiri Lulu-Briggs, who are all sons of the late billionaire. The fourth defendant was Enterprise Funeral Services Ghana Limited.

In the judgement delivered on Monday, the court ruled that the billionaire’s widow should be a part of the burial arrangements and also be involved in the conveyance of the High Chief’s dead body to Nigeria, where he will be buried.

The court also ordered;

1. That the mortal remains of the deceased, High Chief (Dr.) OluBenson Lulu-Briggs be released by the 4th defendant, Enterprise Funeral Services Ghana Limited and the Ghana Police Service, to the family by custom, led by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, to convey same to Nigeria, for the burial and funeral rites.

2. That the delegation led by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs that will convey the body of the deceased to Nigeria, should include two representatives of the Plaintiff/Widow, who should be part of the delegation that will convey the body to Nigeria.

3. That the family of the deceased, led by Chief Dumo Lulu- Briggs, will give a binding unconditional undertaking that, under no circumstance will the family allow or suffer the Plaintiff/Widow to undergo any cruel, inhumane or barbaric customary practices in Nigeria, when the body is conveyed.

4. That the family, led by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, will further undertake that the Plaintiff/Widow will be ably represented in the burial and funeral preparations, and will be allowed to play her role as a widow mourning her deceased husband.

The court further ordered that the 37 Military Hospital which conducted an autopsy on the body of the deceased, High Chief (Dr.) Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, is to file the autopsy report at the Registry of the Court within three (3) days upon service of this Order on the Hospital.

The court also ruled that the parties are at liberty to procure copies of the autopsy report at the Registry of the Court.

Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs had filed the case before the court since July 12th 2019, as she sought an interlocutory injunction stopping his husband’a children from gaining access to the remains of the deceased.

The Monday, 23rd December court judgement had been made following a request by Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs who it is believed, had asked the court in Ghana to allow for room to negotiate with the sons and elders of the late High Chief in order to reach a mutually agreeable date and procedural arrangement, for the burial of the patriarch.

Seinye, according to reports, had drawn up the agreement herself and asked for the following ;

“Confidential and Without Prejudice”

Lulu Briggs Litigation | Seinye Lulu Briggs & Co. (Plaintiffs)

Proposed Terms of Settlement

Please, find below, in brief, the terms of settlement as proposed by Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs & Co. (the “Plaintiffs”) in respect of the anticipated amicable resolution of the Lulu Briggs matter before the High Court of Ghana:

1. That the Honorable Court make an order for the release of the autopsy report by Dr. Attoh to the Coroner, both parties as well as to be filed in Court as a condition precedent.

2. That an irrevocable burial plan, program and date be arrived at by both parties to the suit i.e. Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs and all the seven (7) children of the High Chief.

3. That Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs shall release the body of the deceased High Chief to the immediate family of the High chief for burial as stated below:

a. The siblings of the deceased High Chief (namely, children of Madam Seram Frank-Briggs).

b. Children of the deceased High Chief’s Maternal grandparents, namely, Harrison Lawson of Buguma and Asoba Pepple of Buguma.

c. Children of the deceased High Chief’s Paternal grandparents, namely, Ine Agbani and Olulu Briggs.

d. All the 7 children of the deceased High Chief.

4. That the body of the deceased High Chief be released from Transition on the date of the agreed burial date to be airlifted to Nigeria.

5. That the official leader of the family delegation selected to take possession of the body for purposes of being airlifted to Nigeria for the burial should be the brother of the deceased High Chief, namely, Chief (Barr.) Osima Stephen Lawson.

6. That the members of the family delegation who would oversee the taking of possession of the body for purposes of being airlifted to Nigeria for the burial should be as follows:

a. Chief (Barr.) Osima Stephen Lawson – Head of Delegation.

b. The siblings of the deceased (namely, children of Madam Seram Frank-Briggs).

c. Children of the deceased High Chief’s Maternal grandparents, namely, Harrison Lawson of Buguma and Asoba Pepple of Buguma

d. Children of the deceased High Chief’s Paternal grandparents, namely, Ine Agbani and Olulu Briggs.

e. Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs (wife of the deceased High Chief).

f. All the 7 children of the deceased High Chief.