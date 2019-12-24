High Chief O. B Lulu-Briggs Burial: COURT ORDERS BODY TO BE RELEASED TO DUMO LULU-BRIGGS, SIBLINGS OF LATE PATRIACH, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

A Ghana High Court has reportedly given the go ahead for the mortal remains of High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, who passed on one year ago, in December 2018, to be released with immediate effect, by his widow, Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye Lulu-Briggs, to the children and immediate family of the prominent Kalabari Chief and traditional leader of the Oruwari-Briggs war canoe house, in order to immediately commence the final burial rites of the Rivers state elder statesman and business mogul.
The court in a judgement delivered on Monday, 23rd December, 2019, had asked Mrs. Lulu-Briggs to release the remains of her late husband to the defendants in the case.
Seinye Lulu-Briggs had filed a lawsuit against defendants, Senibo Lulu-Briggs, Dumo Lulu-Briggs and Sofiri Lulu-Briggs, who are all sons of the late billionaire. The fourth defendant was Enterprise Funeral Services Ghana Limited.
In the judgement delivered on Monday, the court ruled that the billionaire’s widow should be a part of the burial arrangements and also be involved in the conveyance of the High Chief’s dead body to Nigeria, where he will be buried.
The court also ordered;
1. That the mortal remains of the deceased, High Chief (Dr.) OluBenson Lulu-Briggs be released by the 4th defendant, Enterprise Funeral Services Ghana Limited and the Ghana Police Service, to the family by custom, led by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, to convey same to Nigeria, for the burial and funeral rites.
2. That the delegation led by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs that will convey the body of the deceased to Nigeria, should include two representatives of the Plaintiff/Widow, who should be part of the delegation that will convey the body to Nigeria.
3. That the family of the deceased, led by Chief Dumo Lulu- Briggs, will give a binding unconditional undertaking that, under no circumstance will the family allow or suffer the Plaintiff/Widow to undergo any cruel, inhumane or barbaric customary practices in Nigeria, when the body is conveyed.
4. That the family, led by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, will further undertake that the Plaintiff/Widow will be ably represented in the burial and funeral preparations, and will be allowed to play her role as a widow mourning her deceased husband.
The court further ordered that the 37 Military Hospital which conducted an autopsy on the body of the deceased, High Chief (Dr.) Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, is to file the autopsy report at the Registry of the Court within three (3) days upon service of this Order on the Hospital.
The court also ruled that the parties are at liberty to procure copies of the autopsy report at the Registry of the Court.
Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs had filed the case before the court since July 12th 2019, as she sought an interlocutory injunction stopping his husband’a children from gaining access to the remains of the deceased.
The Monday, 23rd December court judgement had been made following a request by Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs who it is believed, had asked the court in Ghana to allow for room to negotiate with the sons and elders of the late High Chief in order to reach a mutually agreeable date and procedural arrangement, for the burial of the patriarch.
Seinye, according to reports, had drawn up the agreement herself and asked for the following ;
“Confidential and Without Prejudice”
Lulu Briggs Litigation | Seinye Lulu Briggs & Co. (Plaintiffs)
Proposed Terms of Settlement
Please, find below, in brief, the terms of settlement as proposed by Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs & Co. (the “Plaintiffs”) in respect of the anticipated amicable resolution of the Lulu Briggs matter before the High Court of Ghana:
1. That the Honorable Court make an order for the release of the autopsy report by Dr. Attoh to the Coroner, both parties as well as to be filed in Court as a condition precedent.
2. That an irrevocable burial plan, program and date be arrived at by both parties to the suit i.e. Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs and all the seven (7) children of the High Chief.
3. That Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs shall release the body of the deceased High Chief to the immediate family of the High chief for burial as stated below:
a. The siblings of the deceased High Chief (namely, children of Madam Seram Frank-Briggs).
b. Children of the deceased High Chief’s Maternal grandparents, namely, Harrison Lawson of Buguma and Asoba Pepple of Buguma.
c. Children of the deceased High Chief’s Paternal grandparents, namely, Ine Agbani and Olulu Briggs.
d. All the 7 children of the deceased High Chief.
4. That the body of the deceased High Chief be released from Transition on the date of the agreed burial date to be airlifted to Nigeria.
5. That the official leader of the family delegation selected to take possession of the body for purposes of being airlifted to Nigeria for the burial should be the brother of the deceased High Chief, namely, Chief (Barr.) Osima Stephen Lawson.
6. That the members of the family delegation who would oversee the taking of possession of the body for purposes of being airlifted to Nigeria for the burial should be as follows:
a. Chief (Barr.) Osima Stephen Lawson – Head of Delegation.
b. The siblings of the deceased (namely, children of Madam Seram Frank-Briggs).
c. Children of the deceased High Chief’s Maternal grandparents, namely, Harrison Lawson of Buguma and Asoba Pepple of Buguma
d. Children of the deceased High Chief’s Paternal grandparents, namely, Ine Agbani and Olulu Briggs.
e. Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs (wife of the deceased High Chief).
f. All the 7 children of the deceased High Chief.
They also disclosed that they were awaiting a December 17, judgment from a Ghanaian court to grant them legal authority to retrieve the body of the patriach from a Ghanaian morgue where it had been since his demise was announced and proceed with the burial arrangements, even as they accepted Governor Wike’s offer to accord the departed elder states man a state burial abd apologizead to the ruvers Governor for the insults he received from the widow of the late High Chief O.B Lulu-Briggs in the course of his mediation efforts and while disclosing.
Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, who had addressed newsmen in his capacity as the biological second son of High Chief O.B Lulu-Briggs, as well as the head of the Lulu-Briggs family and Chief mourner for the burial his father, said : “I express my deepest feelings of appreciation for the unwavering concern shown to my family by the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, during this period of my father’s demise and the ensuing crisis which is seemingly intractable and of course, quite unfortunate.
“I have read the press release signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media and the Governor’s offer for a state burial for my father and the call on all Kalabari leaders to join hands and give my father a befitting burial.
“I am persuaded by this extension of goodwill to say a heartfelt thank you to the Governor because such demonstration of respect and honor to our dear father High Chief Dr. O.B. Lulu-Briggs, OON, DCF, DSSRS means a lot to me, the Lulu-Briggs family and the entire Oruwari Briggs House of Abonnema.
“By the 27th of December 2019, it would be a year since my father and our Paramount head died and our desire is that the Chiefs of Oruwari House would go to Accra, Ghana and receive the mortal remains of their late Paramount head and bring him to a mortuary in Port Harcourt and plan his funeral. By the grace of God, we would give him a very befitting burial on January, 25th, 2020 after the Christmas festivities.
“This is the position of the chiefs and members of family and we ask all well-meaning persons to prevail on Mrs. O.B. Lulu-Briggs to unconditionally release the mortal remains of our chief, father and husband to the Oruwari Briggs House of Abonnema through the head of the family, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs. When this happens, we shall inform the Rivers State Government, the Amanyanabo of Kalabari and all stakeholders accordingly.
“So far, the problem is the refusal of Dr (Mrs) Seinye Lulu-Briggs to release the mortal remains of her late husband to the Oruwari Briggs War Canoe House through me, Chief Dumo O. B. Lulu-Briggs, the Chief Mourner. Instead, she has instituted court actions in Accra, Ghana that the mortal remains of our father should not be released to anybody except to her.
“How do we plan a funeral when we don’t have custody of the body? So, if by the grace of God the body is released to us unconditionally, we shall go in our numbers and in the dignity that our father deserves and bring him to Port Harcourt for a befitting burial. Seinye as the wife has all the liberty to play her role as prescribed by Kalabari custom and tradition.
“Let me once again thank Governor Nyesom Wike for his intervention, holding three meetings with us, some of which lasted over 8 hours. We also use this opportunity to apologise to the governor on behalf of the Oruwari Briggs House of Abonnema for the insult that he got from the wife of our father during his mediation and thank him immensely for his efforts. We promise to work with the state Government every step of the way to ensure that our father and paramount head is given the honor he deserves. God help us,” Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs concluded.
Responding to the position and appeal of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs and the Oruwari Briggs War Canoe House chiefs, Dr (Mrs) Seinye Lulu-Briggs, widow of High Chief O.B Lulu-Briggs, issued a lengthy press statement on December 15, titled: I SUPPORT JANUARY BURIAL DATE FOR MY HUSBAND AND BURIAL PLAN AGREED BY OUR FAMILY, in which she agreed with the January 25, 2020 burial date, but expressed her disapproval with the elaborate travel plans of the Oruwari Briggs Chiefs to come to Ghana in with pomp and fanfare to receive the body, amongst other points she raised in her press release.
With this latest directive of the Ghana High Court for the immediate release of the body by the widow, Dr. Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs, to the deceased children and family and her reported support for the January 25, 2020 burial date, the chances that the phenomenal elder statesman, globally acclaimed business mogul and philanthropist extraordinary, High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs will be given his well deserved beffiting rights of passage and be finally laid to rest peacefully, have become brighter and closer to fulfillment.