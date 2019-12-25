DELTA DEPUTY SPEAKER GREETS DELTANS @ CHRISTMAS

ASABA/Nigeria: In the spirit of the 2019 Christmas celebration, the Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor, had called on Deltans to see the season of Christmas as a period of spiritual renewal, and love to fellow mankind as God did by the gift of Christmas as manifested in the birth of Jesus Christmas.

The Deputy Speaker, who made the call in his Christmas message to Christians, and non Christians, stated that it’s a known fact that Christmas is a story of love from God to mankind, and its expected of us to reciprocate that same love God gave, to those we come in contact with, especially at this seasn of Christmas.

“The story of Christmas celebration, is that which tells the story of how Jesus was giving to the world, by our creator, it is a story of what love can do, and still do if will can practice it.”

Rt. Hon Ochor tasked Christians and non Christians to continue to show love, even after the period of Christmas, as love is a continuous exercise to practice

The number two lawmaker in the state, also urged Deltans to continue to pray for peace and development of the state, especially for the government of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and members of the State Assembly for God guidance and protection, for a stronger and a better Delta as the development of the state, is the efforts of all.

“We need your prayers, especially, the state executive, led by Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and members of the Delta State House of Assembly, as the development of the state, is not just for those elected, but everyone who resides in the state, and friends of the state.