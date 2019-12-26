OBEY COURT ORDERS, LEAVE PDP ALONE, RIVERS PDP CHAIRMAN, OBUAH, TELLS APC

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah has again advised the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State to respect the rule of law by obeying court orders.

A press release signed by Jerry Needam, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman, Rivers State and issued onbThursday, December 26, 2019, disclosed that, Bro. Obuah in statement said obedience to court orders remains intrinsic in democracy, stating that any political party that is averse to this fundamental tenet of democracy does not worth existing.

The State PDP Chairman who was reacting to the APC’s statement accusing the PDP of being behind court orders stopping its Rivers State congresses, advised the party to put its house in order and stop ‘groping for external enemies’.

Bro. Obuah maintained that the biggest problem with the APC is what he called ‘a penchant for disrespecting the rule of law and disobeying

court orders’, stressing that the earlier the party realizes this and

turn a new leaf, the better it would be for the APC.

“APC is in crisis because it was built on a faulty foundation and

those who formed APC are incompatible elements.

They are nothing but strange bed fellows living in delusion hoping for some magic to make things

work in the party.

“This explains why they see all their failures and incompetence, as

the handiwork of imaginary enemies.

The day they realize that democracy is anchored on respect for the rule

of law and obedience to court orders, they would make a head start and enjoy the support of Nigerians. Anything short of this is living in a

fool’s paradise!” Bro. Obuah stated.

To this end, Bro. Obuah advised the APC to shun blame game and leave

the PDP alone, stressing that the administration of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike was

too focused on implementing his people oriented developmental

programmes than to bother with a group of individuals whose sole

objective is to deceive Rivers people for their selfish interest.