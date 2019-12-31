GOV WIKE ASSIGNS PORTFOLIOS TO NEW RIVERS STATE COMMISSIONERS, NSIRIM HEADS INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS MINISTRY

David Diai

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwon Wike has assigned portfolios to the newly sworn-in Commissioners and as was widely anticipated, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has been put in charge of the Ministry of Information & Communications.

Pastor Nsirim, who is the immediate past Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications and Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), had also served meritoriously as Secretary and Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Rivers State Council respectively and is held in the highest esteem within and amongst the information and communications community.

He is regarded by all and sundry not only as a round peg in a round hole, but a perfect fit for the Ministry, where he has already carved an impressive niche for himself at the highest level of bureaucratic officialdom, with his excellent and astute administrative acumen, his breathtaking warmth, transparency and humility and a robust performance capacity which defines the proper discharge of his operational responsibilities.

The authentic list of the new commissioners who were sworn-in on Monday 30th December, and their assigned portfolios is as follows:

RIVERS STATE COMMISSIONERS.

1. Sir Sam Ejekwu – Transport.

2. Hon Austin Ben-Chioma – Works.

3.Barr. Sylvanus Nwankwo – Employment Generation & Econ. Development.

4. Barr Osimah Gina – Physical Planning &Urban Development.

5. Barr. Mrs. Inime Chiwenwo-Aguma – Social Welfare & Rehabilitations.

6. Mrs Ifeoma Nwankpa – Commerce & Industry.

7. Dr Peter Medee – Energy & Natural Resources.

8. Dr Bariere Thomas – Special Duties.

9. Dr Fred Kpakpol – Agriculture.

10. Mr Paulinus Nsirim – Information & Communication.

11. Elder Tasie Chinedu – Housing.

12. Mr Rodaford Long-John – Local Government Affairs.

13. Prof Kaniye Ebeku – Education.